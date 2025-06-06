Photos from outside Tesla factory spark buzz about revolutionary new project: 'First units are set to be on the line by the end of this year'

"It's much, much cheaper than any other transportation you could have."

Photos showing parts for the highly anticipated Tesla Semi lined up outside a Nevada factory have generated excitement among Tesla enthusiasts online.

As Teslarati reported, the images suggest that Tesla is progressing toward full-scale manufacturing of the all-electric truck.

Assemble these parts and you have the beginning of a Tesla semi. pic.twitter.com/ygCBUjWcJ3 — Zanegler (@HinrichsZane) May 26, 2025

While the Semi production facility is still under construction, Tesla expects the production line to be operational by the end of 2025, according to Reuters.

"First units are set to be on the line by the end of this year, and we'll be ramping the factory throughout 2026," said Dan Priestley, head of the Semi program for Tesla, per the publication.

At its peak, the Nevada factory will be able to produce 50,000 Tesla Semis per year, Priestley added.

Tesla has touted the all-electric semi truck as revolutionary for its total cost of ownership (TCO).

"[A]s we've said before, the Tesla is a TCO no-brainer," said Lars Moravy, Tesla vice president of vehicle engineering, according to Teslarati. "It's much, much cheaper than any other transportation you could have."

Replacing diesel-fueled semi trucks that spew planet-warming pollution with electric semis would provide a huge benefit for human health and the environment.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, defined as trucks weighing above 8,500 pounds, were responsible for 23% of all heat-trapping pollution released in 2022.

This pollution not only contributes to global temperature increases, but it is also harmful to human health. The World Health Organization estimated that outdoor air pollution led to 4.2 million premature deaths in 2019.

Tesla is looking to the Semi to help revive its slumping sales. Globally, first-quarter sales for the company were down 13% from 2024 to 2025, with some markets, such as the European Union, seeing a roughly 50% drop, according to Barron's. Much of this is due to buyers turning away from the brand in light of CEO Elon Musk's political activity, as some consumers see that driving a Tesla is a political statement.

Tesla or not, switching to an EV brings considerable financial and environmental benefits. Charging your electric vehicle with home solar power can multiply the financial savings of driving an EV, saving you the cost of electrical-grid power and public charging stations.

If you are looking to install solar in your home, EnergySage makes it easy to compare local contractors

While owning your own solar panels may not be for everyone, there are now options to lease solar panels for your home.

Solar leasing programs, like Palmetto's LightReach, will install solar panels on your home for no money down, locking you into a low monthly rate and giving you all the same environmental benefits of solar without the cost of purchasing and installing panels.

