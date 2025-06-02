Tesla stuns industry with unexpected breakthrough amid sales slump: 'Really upping the safety game'

Tesla's 2025 Model 3 has officially secured a five-star overall safety rating from the European New Car Assessment Programme, reinforcing the company's reputation for prioritizing safety alongside innovation.

As detailed by Teslarati, the safety review published on the Euro NCAP's official site gave top marks across the board: 90% for adult occupants, 93% for child occupants, 89% for vulnerable road users (like cyclists and pedestrians), and 87% for safety assist technologies. These impressive scores apply to all Model 3 variants, including the rear-wheel drive and performance all-wheel drive versions.

The company announced its win in a post on X, writing, "In particular, it excelled in protecting pedestrians, cyclists & motorbikes."

Among the standout features are Tesla's upgraded automatic emergency braking system, which now detects motorcycles, and its active hood, which lifts upon impact to reduce injuries to pedestrians. The sedan also includes a smart safety function that delays door opening if a person or vehicle is detected in a blind spot.

Tesla isn't stopping there. According to Teslarati, the company also announced its introduction of additional safety features, including head-on collision avoidance, crossing traffic automatic emergency braking, and a child left alone detection system that uses in-cabin radar to distinguish between adults and children. If a child is left unattended, the vehicle triggers alerts and turns on climate control — a critical step forward in car safety.

This milestone comes at a time when Tesla's global sales figures have seen some turbulence in 2025. Reports indicate the company's deliveries dropped nearly 13% in the first quarter of the year — its worst quarter since 2022. Still, enhancements like these may help boost confidence among consumers and regulators alike and encourage wider adoption of electric vehicles that are both safe and sustainable.

Social media was quick to react to Tesla's recent win.

"Tesla really upping the safety game. Impressive stuff!" a user on X wrote.

"I live in a rural area. I need a car that can detect animals (deer, cattle...) in a night-time setting," another added, wondering about Tesla's way forward.

"To be clear, nearly 70% of cars tested by NCAP last year also got a 5-star NCAP safety rating, so just getting the 5 stars isn't much of a market differentiator," one commenter on the Teslarati report noted with skepticism. "All of Tesla's direct competitors in Tesla's price range all also got 5-star ratings."

