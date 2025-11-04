Tesla gives concerning update on new vehicle despite previous denials: 'Multiple incorrect conclusions'

Tesla has confirmed its electric Semi truck production is delayed again, this time into 2026, after an executive previously denied any schedule changes.

What's happening?

The timeline for the Tesla Semi has been confusing. According to Electrek, the truck was first shown in 2017 with a promise of production in 2019. That date came and went.

In late 2022, Tesla held a delivery event for a "production version," giving a few trucks to PepsiCo, but volume production never started.

Now, Tesla is building a new, high-volume factory in Nevada, as FreightWaves reported. But during a Q3 earnings call, Tesla Semi manager Dan Priestley announced an updated timeline.

Per Electrek, he stated that the first "online builds" would be in the first half of 2026, with "real volume coming the back half of the year."

This directly contradicts comments Priestley made in April, when he shut down reports of delays by saying: "No change to schedule. And multiple incorrect conclusions."

Why is the Tesla Semi delay concerning?

For commercial customers and trucking companies, these delays are a major issue, especially regarding cost.

When Tesla announced the truck in 2017, the 500-mile version was priced at $180,000. Electrek reported that while Tesla hasn't updated the price, a "dramatic" increase is expected.

This delay also slows down progress toward cleaner air. Electric trucks produce no tailpipe pollution and have a much smaller carbon footprint than diesel-powered versions.

The holdup is frustrating because the Semi has already proved effective. Successful real-world pilot programs noted the truck "matched the performance of its diesel counterparts."

What can the trucking industry do to reduce pollution?

While Tesla's project is stalled, other companies are moving forward. French company Proviridis partnered with Kempower to create an underground charging solution for electric semis that can be installed in existing truck depots.

Another startup in France is upcycling old diesel trucks by swapping their engines for electric motors, giving them a new life.

These solutions show the industry is ready to move away from dirty fuels. However, everyday motorists already have the option to go electric, which can help reduce transportation costs while benefiting the environment.



