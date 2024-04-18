Tesla engineer gives rare update on electric Semi truck program as new EPA rules help expedite rollout: 'Now, it's about scale'

The Semis have been running the same routes as typical diesel trucks would and have carried the same load while offering lower operating costs.

The Tesla Semi is an exciting innovation in freight transport, but we've just not seen enough of them on the nation's roads just yet.

While PepsiCo has a 21-strong fleet of the all-electric semi truck and Tesla uses some itself, few others have made an appearance. In the meantime, the Cybertruck has perhaps stolen the headlines among the latter's innovations.

But a Tesla engineer has now provided an update on the Semi, with the release of standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency perhaps moving the company a step closer to a full rollout.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Tesla Semi chief designer Dan Priestley noted that the company has used the model to transport 20,000 battery packs from its Nevada Gigafactory to Fremont, California, to support vehicle builds.

The Semis have been running the same routes as typical diesel trucks would and have carried the same load, but Priestley noted they've been providing "substantially" lower operating costs.

"Now it's about scale," he added, suggesting Tesla is still looking at options for full manufacturing.

The Nevada Gigafactory is expected to produce the Semis, but it is still in the process of expansion. But Tesla might need to get on with its completion, as the EPA's new rules will see more companies looking toward electric trucks as a solution for their delivery needs.

The organization said that its Phase 3 standards will set stronger measures when it comes to reducing planet-warming pollution from dirty fuel-powered machines, with these expected to be enforced from 2027. According to the EPA, the rules will affect delivery trucks, refuse haulers, and public utility trucks, as well as day cabs and sleeper cabs on tractor-trailer trucks.

"These new standards will benefit public health and save truck owners and operators money," the EPA said on X.

And the Tesla Semi might be one of the more desirable trucks that companies look toward. Indeed, PepsiCo has been pleased with the Semi's capabilities, and other videos doing the rounds online have demonstrated impressive performance.

According to Tesla, the Semi can reach 60 miles per hour from standing in 20 seconds, deliver an estimated range of 500 miles on a single charge, and requires only 2 kilowatt hours per mile to run.

EPA data from 2021 has medium- and heavy-duty trucks being responsible for 23% of total planet-warming pollution in the transportation sector, so it's clear that changes are needed to stop their polluting impact. The sooner Tesla's Nevada facility is ready, the better.

