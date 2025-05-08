  • Business Business

PepsiCo sparks speculation after making unexpected move near Tesla factory: 'These chargers are crucial'

The proposed expansion project may prove to be invaluable for Pepsico.

by Matthew Swigonski
The proposed expansion project may prove to be invaluable for Pepsico.

Photo Credit: iStock

In 2022, PepsiCo became the first company to deploy the Tesla Semi in its vast delivery network. In April 2025, the multi-billion-dollar company unveiled plans to install additional Tesla Semi Megachargers at a production facility in California. 

First reported by X user MarcoRP (@MarcoRPi1), PepsiCo has recently applied to install eight additional Tesla Semi Chargers at its Frito-Lay production plant in Bakersfield, California. According to the social media post, the plans were filed on April 16. 

Thanks to the Tesla Semi's energy consumption rate of two kilowatt-hours per mile, it has an estimated charge range of up to 500 miles. Tesla says that the Tesla Semi Chargers are able to recover up to 70% of the 18-wheelers' range in just 30 minutes. This is made possible by the fact that each Charger delivers more than one megawatt of charging power.  

As noted by Not a Tesla App, the proposed expansion project may prove to be invaluable for PepsiCo. It writes that "these chargers are crucial for the Semi." Tesla Semis are not able to be charged at Supercharger sites due to different plugs that are required. Semis utilize a Megawatt Charging System connector as opposed to the North American Charging Standard connector seen in most electric vehicles designed by Tesla.    

The new Tesla Semi Charger site will be located just five miles away from Tesla's upcoming charging complex in Bakersfield. The complex will reportedly be home to 72 Supercharger stalls and 18 Semi charging stalls. This complex will be just one of 46 Megacharger locations that are expected to be up and running by 2027.   

Despite the positive news surrounding Tesla's Semi and Megacharger operations, the company has seen a tough start to 2025. In its first quarter earnings report, Tesla revealed that it has experienced a massive decrease in car sales.   

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

This comes in the wake of widespread protests occurring at Tesla dealerships around the globe. The company has faced increased criticism over CEO Elon Musk's involvement in many controversies over the past year. 

When you think about owning an EV, what concerns you most about public charging stations?

Chargers not working 🚫

Chargers not being available 😥

Charging being too expensive 💰

Charging taking too long ⌚

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x