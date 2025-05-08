PepsiCo sparks speculation after making unexpected move near Tesla factory: 'These chargers are crucial'

In 2022, PepsiCo became the first company to deploy the Tesla Semi in its vast delivery network. In April 2025, the multi-billion-dollar company unveiled plans to install additional Tesla Semi Megachargers at a production facility in California.

First reported by X user MarcoRP (@MarcoRPi1), PepsiCo has recently applied to install eight additional Tesla Semi Chargers at its Frito-Lay production plant in Bakersfield, California. According to the social media post, the plans were filed on April 16.

Frito-Lay is building a new Semicharger at their production plant in Bakersfield.



Permits were filed two days ago for the installation of 8 Tesla Semi Chargers at the company's Hageman Rd facility.



The site is located just 5mi from Tesla's future charging complex on Kelton Way. pic.twitter.com/mm25SPIgig — MarcoRP (@MarcoRPi1) April 18, 2025

Thanks to the Tesla Semi's energy consumption rate of two kilowatt-hours per mile, it has an estimated charge range of up to 500 miles. Tesla says that the Tesla Semi Chargers are able to recover up to 70% of the 18-wheelers' range in just 30 minutes. This is made possible by the fact that each Charger delivers more than one megawatt of charging power.

As noted by Not a Tesla App, the proposed expansion project may prove to be invaluable for PepsiCo. It writes that "these chargers are crucial for the Semi." Tesla Semis are not able to be charged at Supercharger sites due to different plugs that are required. Semis utilize a Megawatt Charging System connector as opposed to the North American Charging Standard connector seen in most electric vehicles designed by Tesla.

The new Tesla Semi Charger site will be located just five miles away from Tesla's upcoming charging complex in Bakersfield. The complex will reportedly be home to 72 Supercharger stalls and 18 Semi charging stalls. This complex will be just one of 46 Megacharger locations that are expected to be up and running by 2027.

Despite the positive news surrounding Tesla's Semi and Megacharger operations, the company has seen a tough start to 2025. In its first quarter earnings report, Tesla revealed that it has experienced a massive decrease in car sales.

This comes in the wake of widespread protests occurring at Tesla dealerships around the globe. The company has faced increased criticism over CEO Elon Musk's involvement in many controversies over the past year.

