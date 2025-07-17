Homeowner stunned after receiving first 'surprise' electric bill since installing solar panels: 'Is this normal?'

Solar panels are a big, on-trend deal in the energy world. According to a 2024 statistic shared by the Solar Energy Industries Association, the United States produces approximately 248 gigawatts of solar energy annually, enough to power around 41 million households.

This is largely because implementing solar energy sources in a home is a clean and green way to protect our planet while saving consumers loads of cash on energy bills.

One Reddit user, for example, was shocked by their low first electric bill since installing solar panels. They shared their experience on the r/Solar subreddit.

The scoop

"Surprise," they titled their post, "first electric bill after a full month of service."

The poster shared a screengrab of their bill, which showed impressive natural energy overproduction. The consumer, whose home has an area of 2,600 square feet, used 425 kilowatt-hours of energy and put 800 kWh back into the grid. They were credited with around 400 kWh for use on less sunny days.

Their usage charge was only $15.53.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This high energy production and low bill are reasons enough to go solar, and those looking to make the switch could use resources like EnergySage, which offers consumers tools for solar installation and quote comparison.

"I'm not complaining but is this normal?" the Reddit poster mused.

Commenters informed the poster that this can be pretty typical, although cloudy or snowy months may show a higher bill.

How it's helping

Consumers can save up to $1,500 a year by going solar. Solar panels can potentially lower energy bills to $0, but government incentives are in place that can save consumers money on solar installations.

Those considering going solar should act sooner rather than later, as the currently implemented 30% Investment Tax Credit is now scheduled to end after 2025, and projects must be fully installed, which can take about 12 weeks.

One resource that is not going anywhere, however, is EnergySage. The company's free quote comparison service has reportedly saved consumers up to $10,000 on solar installations.

While solar-using consumers save money, they also lower their carbon footprints and indirectly impact the environment by reducing the production of greenhouse gases in their households, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

What everyone's saying

Many commenters were happy for the poster and related to them about their energy output with solar panels.

"Good work," one commenter said, "the longer days are paying off. For me, Jan solar was 42kWh over grid used, and Feb was 340kWh solar over grid."

Another said: "This is amazing—glad it's working so well for you!"

