Tesla sees unexpected change in overseas market as strategy shifts: 'Mostly focused on clearing out its inventory'

While the rate of Tesla sales in Europe continues to drop, data showed a surprising trend happening in Ireland.

According to reports by Teslarati, Tesla sales in Ireland increased for the early part of the year, compared to the same period last year, which experts attribute to the reengineered Model 3. January and February of 2025 both experienced increases in year-over-year Tesla vehicle registrations.

In fact, MotorStats of Ireland reported that 539 Teslas were registered from January to February of 2025 — a notable improvement from the previous year's stats. Looking at the trends more closely, the data reveals that the Model 3 is the main driver behind the increasing sales in Ireland. For the opening months of 2025, 428 vehicle registrations in Ireland were for the reengineered Tesla Model 3.

Teslarati noted in March that this number appeared as a "42.67% year-over-year improvement over the 300 that were registered in the same period last year." Updated data available in early April suggested the improvement may have been even more.

"Tesla Ireland's results from January to February 2025 are quite interesting, since during this period, the electric vehicle maker was mostly focused on clearing out its inventory of Model Y classic units," the Teslarati report said.

As the numbers show, the total sales figures for Tesla in Ireland are fairly low in the first place, so it would not take a great number of purchases to chart an increase. Nonetheless, an increase is an increase, which is particularly notable considering Europe as a whole saw a sales reduction of about 49% for the same year-over-year comparison, according to the Associated Press, amid protests over CEO Elon Musk's political statements and activity in multiple countries. Meanwhile, the overall EV market in Europe grew.

Switching to an EV, whether the Tesla Model 3 or otherwise, is a great way to save money on car maintenance and gas while reducing your environmental impact. In fact, you can save $1,500 on gas and maintenance each year after making the switch. Plus, under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, certain new EV models may qualify for up to a $7,500 tax credit.

Unlike gas-powered vehicles, EVs do not release any tailpipe pollution, helping to reduce the total amount of harmful pollutants in the atmosphere. As a result, driving an EV isn't just good for your wallet; it's also beneficial for the environment. With more EVs on the road, countries can reduce pollution, improve air quality, and combat rising global temperatures.

