Chinese government documents reveal new vehicle that could take international markets by storm — here's what we know

A new hybrid electric car from China might just shift the balance in the global electric vehicle race — and save drivers a ton at the pump.

According to CNEV Post, government filings in China revealed that Geely Galaxy is adding a plug-in hybrid called the A7 to its lineup.

Citing social media content, CNEV Post speculated that the car could deliver impressive fuel economy, estimating that it requires less than three liters of gas per 100 kilometers even when the battery is low. That's roughly 78 miles per gallon — without giving up space or speed.

The publication noted the five-seater sedan could also tackle a range of up to 2,100 kilometers on a single charge and fill-up. That's about 1,300 miles.

The car is now in China's final regulatory review phase: a government catalog posted for public feedback. Once that clears, it's approved for sale.

Built in Guiyang, the A7 uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, a common type in EVs that hold up better under heat and high use. These batteries help make the car more durable in everyday traffic and on longer trips.

Under the hood, it carries a 1.5-liter engine backed by an 82 kW motor and supports up to 190 km/h — or about 118 mph — in speed.

This model is part of a growing EV push by Geely. Its Galaxy lineup, launched just last year, has already surpassed one million in cumulative sales, according to CNEV Post. That includes the new Starshine 8 hybrid, which racked up 10,000 orders in its first six days on the market.

Why does this matter for everyday drivers? Because hybrids like this could lower air pollution while easing people into EV ownership, especially in areas where charging infrastructure still isn't great.

Despite their battery production pollution, EVs are still better for the planet than gas-guzzling equivalents.

As Sustainability by Numbers detailed, more than 15 billion tons of dirty fuels are being dug up every year — way more than the 27 million to 43 million tons of minerals needed for the low-carbon energy transition. Plus, EV batteries can be reused. Oil can't.

The A7 doesn't have a global release date yet. But, based on past rollouts, Geely tends to move fast. It may not stay in China for long.

