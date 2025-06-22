Musk issues surprising update that will be game-changer for Tesla buyers: 'Makes buying a vehicle more convenient than it already is'

Tesla customers will no longer have to make the trip to a showroom to pick up their cars, according to Teslarati. Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed on the social platform X that the company will have its first self-delivery from factory to customer any day.

"For the past several days, Tesla has been testing self-driving Model Y cars (no one in driver's seat) on Austin public streets with no incidents," wrote Musk in an X post May 29. "Next month, first self-delivery from factory to customer."

As the Associated Press reported, Musk stated that Tesla is "tentatively" launching its Robotaxi service June 22 in Austin, Texas. Around 10 Model Y SUVs are set to ride throughout the city.

By the end of June, Tesla's customers will have "a vehicle delivery process that makes buying a vehicle more convenient than it already is from Tesla, with no hassle, no dealership jargon, and no negotiating," Teslarati explained.

While news of Tesla's self-delivery is exciting, the company is still facing significant hurdles. It has had a rough start to 2025, with sales down 13% in the first quarter, as many have been turned off by the brand because of Musk's activity within the Trump administration during that time.

Switching to an electric vehicle, however, is still a great way to save money on car maintenance while reducing your environmental footprint. In fact, you can expect to save $1,500 on gas and car maintenance each year. Plus, some EV models qualify for a $7,500 tax credit.

