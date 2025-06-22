  • Business Business

Musk issues surprising update that will be game-changer for Tesla buyers: 'Makes buying a vehicle more convenient than it already is'

"No hassle, no dealership jargon, and no negotiating."

by Juliana Marino
Tesla customers will no longer have to make the trip to a showroom to pick up their cars, according to Teslarati. Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed on the social platform X that the company will have its first self-delivery from factory to customer any day.

"For the past several days, Tesla has been testing self-driving Model Y cars (no one in driver's seat) on Austin public streets with no incidents," wrote Musk in an X post May 29. "Next month, first self-delivery from factory to customer."

As the Associated Press reported, Musk stated that Tesla is "tentatively" launching its Robotaxi service June 22 in Austin, Texas. Around 10 Model Y SUVs are set to ride throughout the city. 

By the end of June, Tesla's customers will have "a vehicle delivery process that makes buying a vehicle more convenient than it already is from Tesla, with no hassle, no dealership jargon, and no negotiating," Teslarati explained

While news of Tesla's self-delivery is exciting, the company is still facing significant hurdles. It has had a rough start to 2025, with sales down 13% in the first quarter, as many have been turned off by the brand because of Musk's activity within the Trump administration during that time. 

Switching to an electric vehicle, however, is still a great way to save money on car maintenance while reducing your environmental footprint. In fact, you can expect to save $1,500 on gas and car maintenance each year. Plus, some EV models qualify for a $7,500 tax credit. 

For EV owners looking to save even more, installing solar panels significantly reduces costs. Charging with at-home solar energy is much cheaper than charging at public stations or relying on the grid. With EnergySage, homeowners looking to upgrade to solar power can compare quotes from vetted, local installers and save up to $10,000 on installations. 

If the upfront investment of installing solar panels isn't in your budget, consider leasing them to avoid high energy prices. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program allows consumers to lock in low rates and install panels for no down payment.

