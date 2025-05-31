US regulators demand answers over dangerous flaws in new Tesla service — here's what you need to know

U.S. regulators are pressing Tesla for answers about its plan to launch a robotaxi service following renewed concerns about the company's self-driving technology, Reuters reported.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has asked the company about how it plans to guarantee safety with its robotaxis given the vehicles' performance in poor weather and low visibility conditions.

The agency cited ongoing safety concerns about the performance of Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems, particularly after reports linked FSD to multiple crashes, including a fatal one in 2023.

For consumers, Tesla's planned deployment of robotaxis could signal a major shift in transportation. However, safety concerns remain. Tesla's strategy relies on passive and active safety features such as crumple zones and the Autopilot suite. It also leverages camera-based vision systems rather than more robust sensor arrays.

If the fleet operates safely and draws power from more affordable energy sources, robotaxis could help reduce pollution by lowering demand for private vehicle ownership. During the unveiling of the Cybercab robotaxi in 2024, Musk revealed that the robotaxis will utilize inductive or wireless charging.

The company's challenges aren't limited to robotaxis. In the first quarter of 2025, Tesla reported a 13% drop in vehicle sales amid a stagnant model lineup and growing backlash against CEO Elon Musk's public statements and political activities.

