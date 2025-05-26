Tesla's 'Robotaxi' problem, Toyota's big EV bet, and more — 4 EV stories you need to know this week

Toyota is going big on electric models, Tesla could lose yet another battle, and Americans are still surprisingly bullish on EVs — here's all that, and the other big news you need to know about electric, hybrid, and clean gas vehicles this week.

Toyota is finally playing catch-up in the EV world

After lagging other car manufacturers in bringing EVs to market, Toyota recently announced a completely overhauled version of its original crossover EV, the bZ4X, called the bZ.

Plus, the Japanese juggernaut also announced production of a smaller, sportier crossover, the CH-R, due to go on sale next year. The company says the vehicle will feature 338 horsepower, all-wheel drive, and a solid 290-mile range.

Tesla is in legal turmoil over its 'Robotaxis'

The legal battle to trademark terms is heating up fast in the world of self-driving taxis — and Tesla is on the losing end.

The company's attempt to trademark the term "Robotaxi" was recently rejected for being too generic, while its applications for the term "Cybercab" were stalled after other companies applied for similar trademarks. The company's "Robobus" trademark application is still being considered, though.

The end of the EV tax credit could cause a boom in sales

That $7,500 credit you get when you buy a new EV is about to be history, if the newly proposed federal budget gets approved.

According to Car and Driver, "The budget would completely kill the tax credit after 2026. However, models from automakers such as GM and Tesla, which have sold more than 200,000 EVs, won't be eligible for the credit after December 31, 2025."

The proposed bill would also do away with tax credits for used EVs, which are currently as much as $4,000. If the cuts are approved, it will likely cause a rush by consumers to buy or rent before the tax benefits go away — the boom before the bust.

Research shows that Americans still want to buy EVs

According to the J.D. Power Electric Vehicle Consideration Study recently released, 24% of U.S. buyers are "very likely" to buy an EV, while 35% are "somewhat likely" — both figures remaining basically the same as last year, despite the fluctuating news about electric alternatives.

According to Autoweek and Kelley Blue Book, Americans purchased 1.3 million EVs last year, and that number may well hold for 2025.

