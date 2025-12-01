Passenger shares video of stunning incident in Tesla Robotaxi: 'A serious issue'

"Told them I had videos, but I never got a response."

Tesla is pushing forward with its Robotaxi service after safety concerns delayed its launch over the summer. One passenger raised the alarm about the company's safeguards after a disconcerting experience in San Francisco, where competitor Waymo also operates.

What's happening?

Whereas Waymo's electric vehicles rely on a combination of cameras, sensors, and radar to navigate, completing a quarter of a million completely autonomous rides every week across four cities, Tesla Robotaxis use a camera-only system.

In San Francisco, Robotaxis must have a safety driver behind the wheel, as Tesla hasn't obtained the necessary permits to operate a driverless ride-hailing service, as Electrek detailed in October. However, a Reddit user sounded off after their so-called safety driver nodded off — and they posted a short clip to r/SanFrancisco to prove it.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"I have used the service a few times before and it has always been great. I actually felt safer than in a regular rideshare. This time was different," the original poster said. "The safety driver literally fell asleep at least three times. Each time the car's pay attention safety alert went off and the beeping is what woke him back up."

Why is this important?

When done right, autonomous EVs have the potential to improve safety and health outcomes on the road and in communities. In its operating cities, Waymo estimated that its EVs have led to an 80% drop in injury-causing crashes compared to human drivers over the same distance.

Moreover, electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe pollution linked to respiratory issues and heart disease. They are also more cost-effective to drive and maintain than their gas-powered counterparts, particularly if you charge at home. Qmerit offers free, quick installation estimates for Level 2 chargers.

Yet Tesla's Robotaxis have repeatedly made headlines for all the wrong reasons. They've struggled to navigate low-visibility conditions, such as bright sun and fog. Other reported errors include a car driving on the wrong side of the road and unexpected braking.

What's being done about this?

The Reddit poster said they used Tesla's app to report the matter to the Robotaxi support team. However, that didn't yield rapid results, raising concerns among critics that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's outspoken commitment to safety is little more than empty words.

"Told them I had videos, but I never got a response. It has been more than a week now and this feels like a serious issue for other riders too," the OP said.

The California Public Utilities Commission told KRON that it is "aware of the video" and is investigating the matter. However, even if this is an isolated incident, this report could further erode consumer trust in Tesla amid a year of slumping sales. Case in point: The OP revealed they took a Waymo home instead of a Robotaxi.

"I'm surprised that you don't use them all the time. I absolutely trust Waymo, but not the Tesla Robotaxi," one commenter responded.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.