Job posting reveals Tesla's next stop for Robotaxi operation: 'That's a cool location'

Tesla's Robotaxi is expanding, and a new job posting could give a clue to where the taxi service is heading next. According to Teslarati, it's headed to Los Angeles.

The website shared an X post showcasing a job listing for a "Vehicle Operator, Autopilot" in Marina del Rey, California, which is near Los Angeles International Airport. "That's a cool location," one commenter noted, as the area is popular for rideshares.

While it may seem a little strange that Tesla is hiring a vehicle operator for the Robotaxi, a self-driving car, it's doing so out of caution.

The person in the driver's seat is considered a safety monitor. Teslarati reported that "Tesla has taken this step in an effort to keep passengers and traffic as safe as possible, recognizing that this is essential for these early rides."

In comparison, Robotaxis operate differently in Austin, Texas, where there is only a safety monitor if the car goes onto the highway.

The safety monitors are probably a good precautionary measure, given that Tesla's Robotaxis in Austin have been plagued with crashes. It's been reported that the driverless vehicle has suffered three crashes in 7,000 miles.

It appears that the electric vehicle isn't ready for prime time yet. However, a precautionary measure will be beneficial in keeping passengers safe and providing LA residents with an environmentally friendly option among the numerous ridesharing options.

Tesla has already had a challenging year, with its net income from first-quarter earnings dropping 71% from a year ago, according to MSNBC.

Having more EVs on the road can go a long way toward reducing the polluting gases in a local area. Studies are even pointing this out. For example, Ronald Cohen, a chemistry professor from the University of California, Berkeley, placed 57 sensors around the San Francisco Bay Area between 2018 and 2022 to track the impact of EVs on toxic gases. The study found that polluting gases were reduced by 1.8% per year. Imagine how much that number can grow as more people switch to EVs. Driving an electric vehicle can also save you $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance.

