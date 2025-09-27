Influencer reveals fare for 5 minute ride in Elon Musk's robotaxi: 'Future really pulled up to the curb'

When the Tesla pulled up, a human operator was sitting in the driver's seat as a safety monitor.

A content creator attracted attention online after posting a video about his experience riding in one of Tesla's self-driving taxis in San Francisco, according to NDTV.

"Today, I am trying out robotaxi by Elon Musk here in California," said Ishan Sharma to open the video, which he posted on X for his 200,000-plus followers. "Let's book a ride and see how it goes."

Sharma then showed himself using an app to hail a ride. When the Tesla pulled up, a human operator was sitting in the driver's seat as a safety monitor, as local regulations require — in contrast to how Tesla initially operated the service in Austin, Texas, with only a hired associate in the passenger seat for added safety. Sharma took only a five-minute ride, for which he said he paid $4.50.

Just tried Robotaxi by Elon Musk in bay area and loved the experience!🤯 pic.twitter.com/2LuVh1zFm9 — Ishan Sharma (@Ishansharma7390) September 22, 2025

"This is the future of taxis," Sharma declared in his video, adding that he "loved" the experience.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"Future really pulled up to the curb," one commenter wrote.

Also in San Francisco, Waymo, by far the market leader in offering paid rides via self-driving vehicles, has been operating fully autonomous rides in the famously tech-forward city since June 2024.

Unlike Tesla, Waymo is not required to have a human safety monitor on board, making its vehicles truly autonomous. In fact, according to the company, Waymo already has offered over 10 million truly autonomous rides across a half-dozen cities, including Atlanta, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Austin, and Atlanta, in addition to San Francisco.

Zoox, which is a subsidiary of Amazon, is also testing in the Bay Area, with fuller testing in Las Vegas.

The good news is that, whether riders choose Tesla or Waymo or Zoox, the environment wins. This is because each company operates fleets of exclusively electric vehicles, which are responsible for far less planet-overheating pollution per mile than gas-powered cars.

If you want to achieve these same environmental benefits every day while also saving yourself thousands of dollars per year in fuel costs, you can upgrade your car to an electric vehicle.

To take these environmental benefits and cost savings even further, you can pair your EV with home solar. Charging an EV off home solar costs less than charging off the grid or at a public charging station, plus you have the added benefit of knowing that your car is being powered by cleaner, renewable energy from the sun.

If you're overwhelmed by the amount of information when it comes to home solar, EnergySage can help. EnergySage's free online tools make it easy to identify rebates and other financial incentives available in your area and to compare quotes from vetted solar installers in your area.

With tax credits for EVs sunset Oct. 1, and solar tax credits ending Dec. 31, you must act soon to take advantage of thousands of dollars in savings.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.