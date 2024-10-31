Could Tesla's futuristic Robovan change transportation forever, or is it 'vaporware'?

If you thought Tesla's remodeling of the roads was over with the Cybertruck, think again.

At the "We, Robot" event in Los Angeles, the company unveiled one of its latest innovations: the Robovan. Large, boxy, silvery, and low to the ground, the eye-catching vehicle grabbed the audience's attention and was a focal point of the night for CEO Elon Musk, as Teslarati detailed.

Musk explained that the vision behind the Robovan is to be able to carry a large quantity of goods or people, much like a semi-truck or small bus. It's large enough to fit 20 people and would be ideal for high-density areas where less expensive group transit is desired, he said.

"We're going to make this," Musk added, per Teslarati, "and it's going to look like that. Could you imagine going down the streets and seeing this coming toward you?"

Are they going to map out all the speed bumps in advance so that the Robovan can take an alternate route?pic.twitter.com/qfXSpqMxpd — Kushibo MPH, Monster Island (actually a peninsula) (@kushibo) October 11, 2024

The event also offered a sneak peek into the direction Tesla is looking to take its fleet. Three future products were given the spotlight: the two-seater electric Robotaxi, the humanoid Tesla Bot (aka Optimus), and the electric Robovan, which was unveiled as a surprise addition.

That said, many critics left the even unimpressed, with YouTube star Marques Brownlee calling the Robotaxi "confusing" and applying similar criticism to the Robovan and the event as a whole. He and many other critics and investors derided the event as overhyped, with some suggesting the Robovan is "vaporware" and may never actually be released, or pointing out the design seemed as though it would struggle with uneven terrain and speed bumps.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

As a prototype, it's also fair to say the company will be able to overcome those actual obstacles on roads, but if the team is intent on the design with such a low profile, it may only have a future as a shuttle bus between a limited number of destinations. If so, it would still be an eco-friendly all-electric option for those needs and serve a purpose in the world, but the company is likely hoping it could be more versatile, as it released promotional images including a Robovan taking a wedding party to a reception.

Most notable, perhaps, was a concern the company was being deceptive about what the Optimus robots were capable of, presenting them in the crowd with what later reports confirmed were human operators, including live human voices, so the company could show a vision of their potential when and if the AI tech can meet Tesla's intent. Since the company did not disclose this upfront, the deception made many feel it was difficult to discern what else the company might be willing to be tricky about.

Tesla, of course, wants the focus to remain on the potential. And it's hard to deny that the three products showcased offer an interesting vision for the future, even if the prototypes suggest they may not be ready for release for years.

There was a theme connecting the three, too: All are self-driving or independent in some way, which underscores the company's commitment to realizing a future built with autonomous technology.

"To create a sustainable future, we must democratize transportation," the event's webpage states. "Autonomy makes this future possible, today."

By continuing to evolve the electric vehicle market, Tesla and other EV makers can create new ways for consumers to avoid buying fuel that pollutes the earth. In other words, people can save money on their gas budget while doing the planet a solid all at once.

As of now, the company has not released a timeline or price point for the Robovan. However, the Robotaxi, or Cybercab, is expected to be available in the next two or three years and cost below $30,000, according to Musk. (That said, the Cybertruck was originally projected to cost as little as $39,900, with it instead releasing at $79,990, and the current cheapest model a customer can buy is $99,990.)

So, for now, potential Robovan buyers and riders can only wonder about the future. And for all the criticism of the event, the glimpse into a possible future did generate some positive reactions as well.

"The most intriguing is the RoboVan. The applications for these products are limitless," one Teslarati commenter wrote.

"Why does it remind me of the robot carriers in the Will Smith movie, I Robot?" another asked.

"Reminds me more of the art deco trains. Those were cool," a third replied.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.