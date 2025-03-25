Leaked documents reveal major changes coming to Tesla: 'A bunch of work ... needs to be done'

Many are familiar with Tesla and its range of electric vehicles, especially with so many headlines in the news lately covering declining sales and increasing protests at Tesla locations. What many may not know is that the company is also seeking approval for robocar services in California.

While this venture is in the early stages and not close to being a finished product ready to deploy across the country, Tesla may be among a growing number of companies seeking to open the door to a range of environmentally friendly transportation services.

CEO Elon Musk recently discussed preparations, saying there was "a bunch of work that needs to be done to make sure the whole thing works efficiently," per Bloomberg. And a spokesperson stated in an email that Tesla's application "is pending and not yet public."

Not long ago, the notion of driving fully electric cars seemed like something from a sci-fi movie. Now, Tesla and other companies continue to push boundaries, with Cruise and Waymo some of the vehicle services that already pick up and transport passengers without human drivers.

There have been challenges, however, with all such companies making headlines for errors and crashes. There have not been any indications that the companies' self-driving cars have had higher accident rates than human drivers, though they have shown specific weaknesses, such as in making turns and recognizing traffic signs.

In China, Tesla owners using Full-Self Driving have been hit with fines, and a video of a police officer pulling over a Waymo vehicle for driving into oncoming traffic went viral last year.

Those areas are likely to improve over time, though public trust in self-driving cars may take a bit longer — especially after Tesla's Autopilot feature was shown to allow a vehicle to hit a dummy in thick fog and rain and crash into a painted wall in a recent viral video by YouTuber Mark Rober. As things stand, Tesla relies on a sophisticated optical camera system without the use of lidar or radar, which Waymo uses, to detect things an optical camera may not see.

Musk is on record calling lidar "lame" and reportedly overruled some Tesla engineers about dropping radar, though he is not alone in believing cameras are sufficient. He has said he envisions a camera-driven Tesla fleet operating autonomously, which is why the company is seeking approval to provide robotic taxi services.

In October, Tesla introduced a driverless Cybercab prototype that it has also referred to as a "robotaxi." However, it plans to launch the service using existing vehicle models: the Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV. First, Tesla must navigate a strict approval process, which includes applications and permits. It is unclear if or when Tesla's driverless service will begin operating in California.

Rules and requirements vary by state. In California, autonomous vehicles are under stricter guidelines than Uber and Lyft, which allow drivers to use personal vehicles. In contrast, states such as Texas regulate autonomous vehicles much like traditional cars.

Light-duty vehicles — including cars, trucks, and taxis — account for roughly 91% of gas consumption in the United States. The approval of Tesla's ride-hailing services in California could speed up the transition to more environmentally friendly lifestyles in states nationwide.

Not only that, but electric vehicles are also significantly quieter than gasoline vehicles. They are so nearly silent that they have a legal requirement to emit a sound level of at least 56 decibels.

Imagine the difference: electric taxis cruising with only a low hum and zero tailpipe pollution instead of gas-powered taxis driving through city streets, producing engine noise and pollution.

