Tesla's new Powerwall hits major milestone in Europe: 'A game-changer for energy storage'

"A single Powerwall is now enough for most homes."

On June 18, Tesla announced that the Powerwall 3 would be available in the United Kingdom, making it the first country in Europe to have access to the powerful home battery system. Only minutes later, Tesla announced that it would also be available in Germany, according to Teslarati.

The company later confirmed the news in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Powerwall 3 works with a home's solar energy system to store power for backup in the case of a grid outage. The system offers increased power, more continuous power, and more scalability compared to previous models, according to Teslarati.

With a 10-year warranty, the Powerwall 3 has advanced charging capabilities for electric vehicles and emergency power and lowers costs by increasing the efficiency of solar energy power for your home.

The first models of the Powerwall 3 were made available in the United States in February, and Canada followed in May, per Teslarati. Within minutes of each other, the U.K. and Germany became the next countries to have access to the system.

"What matters most about Powerwall 3 is that it can handle peak power of ~30kW, which is enough to handle dryers & air-conditioners," Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote in a post on X. "This means that a single Powerwall is now enough for most homes."

The previous Powerwall models were successful, with the company selling over 500,000 by June 2023 as solar energy grew by 16% in the U.S. from 2022 to 2023. Combined with solar energy, the Powerwall can help homeowners save money on their energy bills. There are also government tax credits to lower the cost of installing solar panels in your home, and Tesla has its own Solar Roof system that can even earn homeowners money.

Other countries will hopefully get access to this new advanced energy storage system sooner rather than later. Australia, which will reportedly get the Powerwall 3 sometime this year, also announced residents could save thousands on the Powerwall with a rebate to help promote a change to solar energy.

Many in the U.K. and Germany were excited for the new system.

"You know how to make Europeans excited!" commented one user on the X post.

"Germany is going to love having the Powerwall 3 available," said another. "It's such a game-changer for energy storage."

