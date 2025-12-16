Tesla launches bizarre luxury lifestyle product: 'Fans will probably sell [it] out'

While Tesla and Elon Musk's companies regularly dive into lifestyle products, this marks its first entry into traditional sports equipment.

This year has been a struggle for Tesla in the auto arena with declining sales numbers dominating the headlines. Maybe that's why the brand is taking aim at a completely different arena — the pickleball court, with a pricey Tesla-branded paddle.

Business Insider reported on the limited-edition launch of a $350 luxury pickleball paddle through a collaboration with Selkirk Sport. That high price point didn't stop Tesla superfans who sold out the paddle in under three hours.

Tom Barnes, Selkirk's co-owner, emphasized in a statement that the collaboration involved extensive engineering efforts between Tesla's design group and Selkirk's R&D team that took place over more than a year.

Pickleball is a natural fit for Tesla. The sport has captured attention among tech professionals and celebrities, with the paddle's origins dating back to a meeting at the 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships between Tesla engineers and Barnes.

The interest among wealthy tech execs and celebs is creating a market for higher-end equipment, generating a sweet spot for Tesla's paddle release. While entry-level gear remains accessible, Silicon Valley heavyweights can make a splash with pricey paddles or limited-edition ones.

While Tesla and Elon Musk's companies regularly dive into lifestyle products, this marks their first entry into traditional sports equipment. One notable previous venture includes The Boring Company's branded flamethrower that went viral back in 2018.

More ordinary branded Tesla items include products like backpacks and salt and pepper shakers. Similar to the paddleball packet, they are priced on the high end of the market for Tesla enthusiasts willing to pay a premium to display their brand loyalty.

Tesla's lifestyle products have proved to be popular, but there's no reason to believe they are a significant financial contributor. Business Insider noted they don't even receive their own line item in the company's financial reports.

It's going to take a lot more than a successful pickleball paddle release to change the narrative around Tesla's current business.

The company faces major challenges in Europe due to both anti-Musk backlash and ascendant Chinese auto brands like BYD. Controversies around features like Full Self-Driving appear frequently. Still, there are plenty of Tesla fans, as the quick sellout made clear and glowing testimonials reveal.

Pickleball player and podcast host Jimmy Miller commented on X: "Tesla fans will probably sell that paddle out. Who is next? Apple? Maybe they can do a Nvidia collab that comes with shares!"

