Tesla faces major setback as key market hits record-low numbers — here's what's happening

Tesla's no-good, very-bad year has continued in the UK recently, with sales plummeting to new lows over the last month.

What's happening?

According to EV, Tesla's 2025 downswing continued in October, posting its worst sales numbers of the year thus far in the UK. The company sold just 511 cars, a massive backslide from September, and just over half of the 971 cars it sold in October of last year.

September was Tesla's strongest month of 2025 to date; the company sold 7,993 cars, its second-best single month of sales over the last two years.

Why are October's sales numbers important?

While October tends to be the worst sales month for most car brands, Tesla following such a strong month with an absolutely dismal sales month is not a great sign.

But that's been much of what this year has been for Tesla in the UK. They've seen a 4.5% sales drop compared to last year, as consumers have more options in the electric vehicle market than ever before. It's also worth noting that Tesla's dip has come as EV and hybrid sales overall have climbed.

What's behind Tesla's tough 2025? A variety of factors. Tesla has been taking models off the market in the UK, likely in anticipation of new model launches for those vehicles that have yet to occur. They've discontinued right-hand-drive versions of the Model X and Model S, and the latest iteration of the Model Y hasn't arrived in the UK yet.

On top of that, Musk has alienated many EV proponents with his link to far-right political activist Tommy Robinson. They've also paused plans to open a new store in London due to widespread protests.

Since Tesla has been an integral part of widespread EV adoption, news of their sales slump could impact the presence of more environmentally friendly vehicles on the road — not great news for our planet.

What's being done about Tesla's UK sales decline?

EV notes that many believe Tesla will unveil new right-hand-drive versions of the Model S and X, and that the new Model Y will arrive in the UK soon. The company hopes the bump will boost flagging sales heading into the end of the year, as November and December were two of the company's best sales months of the year in 2024, and a strong finish to the year would help offset some of its overall issues.

