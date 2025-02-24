  • Business Business

Tesla owner shares honest pros and cons after 6 months of ownership — here's what they had to say

"Don't forget to charge."

by Demitri Fierro
"Don’t forget to charge."

Photo Credit: TikTok

The rise in electric vehicle ownership has paved the way for feedback from consumers. While concerns have ranged from charging and functionality to the affordability of EVs, drivers have shown increased interest in these energy-efficient vehicles. On TikTok, one driver shared their honest pros and cons after six months of Tesla ownership.

In the video, media business builder Marina Mogilko (@linguamarina) shares their experience of driving a Tesla for six months, highlighting both the appealing features of the vehicle as well as a potential drawback. 

@linguamarina 3 reasons why I enjoy driving my Tesla. What do you think about this car? #tesla ♬ original sound - Marina Mogilko

Key features include a single button to seal all windows and car doors, the ability to charge the EV at home, and autopilot functionality. While these features are attractive, the OP also shares their disappointment with the approval process for full self-driving beta accessibility.

"It costs us $10,000 to have it in this car and it's been six months, and we haven't got approved for it yet," the OP reveals toward the end of the video post. 

Due to various factors, the cost of purchasing an EV has decreased, making ownership a possibility for many interested drivers

Historically, EVs were seen as luxury items, often priced higher than traditional gas-powered cars. However, some models are already priced competitively with conventional vehicles. In recent years, a policy in the United States known as the Inflation Reduction Act provided a tax credit for both new and used EVs, bringing ownership of such vehicles closer to reality.

Watch now: These high-tech roads wirelessly charge your car as you drive

In addition to pricing, charging an EV has been found to be cheaper than filling up with gas in all 50 states, per a review by The Washington Post and Energy Innovation. As EVs require lower fuel and maintenance costs, the savings grow over time.  

EVs are also ideal for a healthier planet, releasing no harmful pollution into the air. This benefits those around you, as the chances for illnesses related to poor air quality significantly decrease. 

"I need one," commented one TikToker on Marina's video.

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Don't forget to charge!" wrote another. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x