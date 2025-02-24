Tesla owner shares honest pros and cons after 6 months of ownership — here's what they had to say

The rise in electric vehicle ownership has paved the way for feedback from consumers. While concerns have ranged from charging and functionality to the affordability of EVs, drivers have shown increased interest in these energy-efficient vehicles. On TikTok, one driver shared their honest pros and cons after six months of Tesla ownership.

In the video, media business builder Marina Mogilko (@linguamarina) shares their experience of driving a Tesla for six months, highlighting both the appealing features of the vehicle as well as a potential drawback.

Key features include a single button to seal all windows and car doors, the ability to charge the EV at home, and autopilot functionality. While these features are attractive, the OP also shares their disappointment with the approval process for full self-driving beta accessibility.

"It costs us $10,000 to have it in this car and it's been six months, and we haven't got approved for it yet," the OP reveals toward the end of the video post.

Due to various factors, the cost of purchasing an EV has decreased, making ownership a possibility for many interested drivers.

Historically, EVs were seen as luxury items, often priced higher than traditional gas-powered cars. However, some models are already priced competitively with conventional vehicles. In recent years, a policy in the United States known as the Inflation Reduction Act provided a tax credit for both new and used EVs, bringing ownership of such vehicles closer to reality.

In addition to pricing, charging an EV has been found to be cheaper than filling up with gas in all 50 states, per a review by The Washington Post and Energy Innovation. As EVs require lower fuel and maintenance costs, the savings grow over time.

EVs are also ideal for a healthier planet, releasing no harmful pollution into the air. This benefits those around you, as the chances for illnesses related to poor air quality significantly decrease.

"I need one," commented one TikToker on Marina's video.

"Don't forget to charge!" wrote another.

