Driver outlines perks of owning Tesla with its original battery

A circular economy emphasizes extending a product's life cycle. In transportation, this affects processes involved in the manufacturing and distribution of a vehicle. Tesla — a trendsetter in the automotive industry — continues to innovate electric vehicles with long-lasting batteries.

One TikToker with an appreciation for lasting, durable cars posted a video featuring the innovative design of a Tesla, specifically its original battery in use since 2015.

The featured Tesla, a Model S, is shown by car enthusiast Belgian Tesla (@belgiantesla). In the video it's explained that the Tesla had only had one previous owner.

"The car still has all of its original components, including an original battery and an original drivetrain, so two original motors," says the poster in the clip.

There are many recent developments in batteries for transportation. For example,

Nano One has found a fix to make lithium-ion batteries four times more durable. The company's innovative "One Pot Process" involves mixing the coating material with lithium and other metals before applying heat, which results in longer-lasting, more efficient batteries. This process extends battery life and simplifies the supply chain, reducing environmental impact and costs.

Additionally, researchers at the National University of Singapore are working on niobium-graphene batteries that can charge quickly and last a decade longer than traditional EV batteries. These batteries are designed to be an even more sustainable alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

EVs are a smart decision for your bank account and cleaner air. A new study shows that 90% of Americans would save money by switching to an EV. EVs eliminate the need for gas and require fewer repairs, meaning you'll spend less on maintenance over time. Electric vehicles also reduce a household's annual polluting gases by as much as 4.5 tons, contributing to a healthier planet.

Tesla has shown what can be achieved with persistence and creativity. The company recently announced a significant $76 million investment in wireless charging technology that could revolutionize how EV batteries are powered.

"Love the sound of the engine," commented one TikTok user on the video.

"This car has 525 horsepower," the original poster proudly shared at the end of the video.

