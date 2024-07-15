Incredible footage shows pedal-to-the-metal Tesla fly down speed-limitless highway: 'There's nothing else from the factory really like it'

"Looks super stable. Germans are just built different!"

Tesla is changing the game for vehicle innovation, again.

While speed is not the only necessity for a great vehicle, it certainly is appealing. High-performance vehicles such as the Tesla Model Y have helped spur the electrification revolution, leading to an electric vehicle being the most popular car globally for the first time in history.

Now, the clean technology giant has set its sights on innovation for the Tesla Model 3 Performance.

As explained by Teslarati, while the Model 3 is not the fastest EV out there, the reengineered version is certainly making an impression. With the capacity to achieve 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 163 miles per hour (262 kilometers per hour), this enhanced edition is a standout.

On the YouTube channel You Only Need A Car (@youonlyneedacar), we see a demonstration of the vehicle driven on the Autobahn in Germany. The Autobahn, a federal controlled-access highway system, is unique as a portion of the highway does not have a speed limit.

The Model 3 Performance tackles the stretch of road with ease, hitting its top speed while demonstrating effortless handling.

"There's nothing else from the factory really like it," commented one user on YouTube about how the Tesla feels to drive.

Tesla enthusiast Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) a clip from the video of the Model 3 reaching that high speed of 163 miles per hour. They wrote in the caption: "Looks super stable. Germans are just built different!"

The Tesla Model 3 Performance looks like a fun vehicle to drive. One of the exciting updates includes new "Sport" seats that are expected to be larger, more comfortable, and more supportive than standard versions.

Driving an EV has a host of advantages that make it a great choice for your next car. For starters, some EVs are more fuel-efficient than traditional gas-powered cars, and they are also much cheaper to refuel.

In addition, EVs produce no exhaust emissions, which helps cut down on heat-trapping air pollution and improves air quality. A study from Norway showed that EVs are less likely to encounter major problems in cold weather, which is a common concern for many drivers.

Tesla strives to enhance its fleet of EVs in ways that are cutting-edge, convenient, and affordable.

"I love my re-engineered M3P just as much as my Cyberbeast. Go Tesla," commented one Teslarati reader.

