  • Business Business

Incredible footage shows pedal-to-the-metal Tesla fly down speed-limitless highway: 'There's nothing else from the factory really like it'

"Looks super stable. Germans are just built different!"

by Demitri Fierro
"Looks super stable. Germans are just built different!"

Photo Credit: iStock

Tesla is changing the game for vehicle innovation, again.

While speed is not the only necessity for a great vehicle, it certainly is appealing. High-performance vehicles such as the Tesla Model Y have helped spur the electrification revolution, leading to an electric vehicle being the most popular car globally for the first time in history. 

Now, the clean technology giant has set its sights on innovation for the Tesla Model 3 Performance

As explained by Teslarati, while the Model 3 is not the fastest EV out there, the reengineered version is certainly making an impression. With the capacity to achieve 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 163 miles per hour (262 kilometers per hour), this enhanced edition is a standout. 

On the YouTube channel You Only Need A Car (@youonlyneedacar), we see a demonstration of the vehicle driven on the Autobahn in Germany. The Autobahn, a federal controlled-access highway system, is unique as a portion of the highway does not have a speed limit. 

The Model 3 Performance tackles the stretch of road with ease, hitting its top speed while demonstrating effortless handling.

Watch now: Local hero single-handedly repopulates endangered butterfly species

"There's nothing else from the factory really like it," commented one user on YouTube about how the Tesla feels to drive. 

Tesla enthusiast Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) a clip from the video of the Model 3 reaching that high speed of 163 miles per hour. They wrote in the caption: "Looks super stable. Germans are just built different!" 

The Tesla Model 3 Performance looks like a fun vehicle to drive. One of the exciting updates includes new "Sport" seats that are expected to be larger, more comfortable, and more supportive than standard versions. 

Driving an EV has a host of advantages that make it a great choice for your next car. For starters, some EVs are more fuel-efficient than traditional gas-powered cars, and they are also much cheaper to refuel. 

In addition, EVs produce no exhaust emissions, which helps cut down on heat-trapping air pollution and improves air quality. A study from Norway showed that EVs are less likely to encounter major problems in cold weather, which is a common concern for many drivers.

Tesla strives to enhance its fleet of EVs in ways that are cutting-edge, convenient, and affordable. 

"I love my re-engineered M3P just as much as my Cyberbeast. Go Tesla," commented one Teslarati reader. 

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Flashfood App, groceries for half the price
Food

Mom shares the unbelievable life hack she uses to get groceries for half the price: 'My mind is blown'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x