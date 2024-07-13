Startup unveils game-changing robotic system that can repair EVs with 'unparalleled' speed: 'Repairing … in minutes rather than hours'

Kinetic Automation, a startup based out of California, just unveiled a game-changing robotic system that can diagnose and fix issues with an electric vehicle's digital systems in a fraction of the usual time.

This is huge news for anyone who owns an EV or has been on the fence about making the switch, according to Interesting Engineering.

So, what makes this robotic system so special? Well, as Kinetic Automation puts it, "We help businesses adapt to the evolving automotive landscape by repairing digital collision damage in minutes rather than hours, increasing capacity, and growing revenue with unparalleled speed and precision."

Kinetic Automation uses advanced computer vision and machine learning to quickly identify any problems with the high-tech digital components in EVs. Then, it can automatically recalibrate and repair those systems with remarkable speed and precision.

Kinetic Automation has been developing this innovative technology to help tackle one of the biggest challenges with widespread EV adoption: the high cost and complexity of repairs. As more and more auto manufacturers are going electric, it sees an urgent need and an incredible opportunity.

The company's speedy new repair robots are poised to change the EV industry for the better. Only about a quarter of Americans are likely to consider buying an EV this year largely because of concerns over repair costs, according to J.D. Power. Kinetic Automation's system directly addresses that pain point.

Here's how it works in more detail: When your EV rolls into one of its service bays, an array of sensors and a robotic arm scan it from bumper to bumper to identify any systems in need of adjustment. Then the robot's software interfaces with your car to knock out all those fixes and recalibrations automatically.

From drop-off to pick-up, the whole process takes less than an hour.

Each of Kinetic's repair hubs can handle up to 80 vehicles per day. For collision repair shops, car dealerships, and fleet operators, that means a huge boost in capacity without needing more space or staff.

But the benefits go beyond just convenience and cost savings for EV owners and repair businesses.

By making EV repairs quicker, easier and more affordable, this technology will accelerate adoption of pollution-free electric vehicles. And that's a major win for our wallets and our planet.

Transportation is one of the biggest drivers of the pollution that's overheating our Earth. The more gas-guzzlers we replace with cleaner EVs, the healthier our communities and climate will be.

Looking ahead, Kinetic Automation has its sights set on servicing the robotaxis and self-driving cars of the near future. For now, its innovative repair robots are rolling out to EV repair facilities near you, making it simpler than ever to keep your electric ride running in tip-top shape.

So, if you've been curious about going electric, this news might be just the jump-start you need.

