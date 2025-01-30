  • Business Business

Tesla announces launch of supercharger access for legacy competitor — here's when you can plug in

More EVs having access to more charging stations may convince consumers to make their next car an EV.

by Stephen Proctor
More EVs having access to more charging stations may convince consumers to make their next car an EV.

Photo Credit: iStock

Tesla has announced that its Supercharger network will soon be available to yet another of its competitors. According to Teslarati, the Supercharger network will be available to Volkswagen electric vehicles in March, although VW owners might not get to start using them quite that soon.

Superchargers are already available to several other companies. Ford was the first, gaining access in early 2024, with GM following suit later in the year. Rivian, Volvo, Polestar, and Nissan also have access, and Mercedes-Benz is expected to before too long, per Teslarati.

The reason VW EV owners will have to wait a little longer is because they don't yet have North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapters, which are necessary for non-Tesla EVs to use most of the company's charging stations. Tesla Superchargers use the company's proprietary NACS, while most other EVs use the Combined Charging System (CCS). 

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Mark Gillies, Volkswagen Group of America's Director of Public Relations, told PCMag, "We get access to the network in June/July, when we have an official adapter."

There's no word yet on when other Volkswagen-owned brands, such as Audi and Porsche, will have access to the Superchargers, but overall this is great news.

More EVs having access to more charging stations may convince consumers to make their next car an EV. Global EV sales are already trending in the right direction, continuing to gain a larger market share while sales of internal combustion engine cars continue to slow. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Passenger vehicles in the U.S. alone account for over 350 million metric tons of carbon pollution every year, which is one of the main drivers of the planet overheating, causing extreme weather that threatens lives and the global food supply.

EVs also benefit consumers' wallets. The vehicles save drivers money in the long run as they cost less to maintain and don't require expensive gas to run. 

One Teslarati reader commented, "GO TESLAAAAAAA."

While another posted, "I forgot VW was a holdout. Good on both!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x