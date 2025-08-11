Tesla confirms highly anticipated vehicle update with 'mind-blowing' new tech: 'Definitely in development'

Many EV customers have been waiting years for the Roadster's arrival.

After years of delays and speculation, Tesla has officially confirmed that its long-awaited Roadster is moving forward in development.

Teslarati reported the confirmation came during a recent X Takeover event in California, where Tesla senior vice president of powertrain Lars Moravy provided new updates about the project.

Moravy stated that "Roadster is definitely in development" and revealed that Tesla is "gearing up for a super cool demo" that will showcase new technology the company has been developing. He reportedly described the upcoming demonstration as something that will be "mind-blowing" for audiences.

The executive's comments followed a cryptic post from CEO Elon Musk about attending a meeting at Tesla's Design Studio in Hawthorne, California. Musk had promised a "most epic demo" by the end of the year but remained vague about which project would be featured.

Moravy confirmed that Tesla showed Musk demos of new technology destined for the Roadster, noting that the CEO got "a little excited" after seeing what the team had been working on.

The Roadster has seen multiple delays since the company first announced the next-generation version.

According to Teslarati, Tesla cited several factors for this, including COVID-19 disruptions and a strategic focus shift. Tesla also indicated that it continues adding new technology to ensure the electric vehicle meets ambitious performance targets.

Customers have been waiting years for the Roadster's arrival. Some won the vehicle through Tesla's referral program, while others placed deposits of $50,000. The company previously hinted at eye-popping features, including a SpaceX package that could enable hovering capabilities and help the car accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 1.1 seconds.

The upcoming demonstration could mark a pivotal moment for Tesla as it seeks to maintain its position as a leader in EV innovation amid a terrible 2025 that has seen sales drop across the globe.

Advanced electric vehicles like the Roadster can help accelerate the wider transition away from gas-powered cars, reducing harmful air pollution that contributes to climate change and poor air quality, and health.

