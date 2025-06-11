Tesla sparks buzz with images of unidentified model zipping around test track: 'It seems more likely it is one of the affordable models'

Aerial shots of an unknown Tesla model were spotted at the company's Fremont Factory test track in late May, prompting fans of the brand to suspect exciting additions to the affordable electric vehicle market.

According to an article by Teslarati, while the images of the car have both bumpers covered, the vehicle seems to be a more compact version of the Model Y. The company has previously hinted at the Model Y being used as the base of their upcoming affordable line.

While Tesla sales were low in early 2025, they have slowly begun to rebound, in part due to the company's commitment to affordability. Vehicles like the new Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive come at a price tag starting at $44,990, making EV ownership increasingly realistic for the average consumer.

The Teslarati article does mention that the unknown model being test-driven could be the upcoming Model Y Performance, but it's unlikely. "Tesla would not reduce its size this much for the Performance configuration," the article states. "With that, it seems more likely it is one of the affordable models."

Owning an EV comes with a wide range of benefits. Not only will you save money on refueling — as they do not require gas or oil changes like gas-powered cars — but by not burning these toxic fuels to run your car, you're also helping the planet. With affordable models, as well as the growing used EV market, electric vehicle ownership can be a reality for even more drivers.

