Tesla driver issues warning about concerning trend on roadways: 'I may regret it'

A Tesla Model Y driver said hostile reactions from strangers have become so common that he's considering leaving the brand entirely, Torque News reported.

The owner posted on Reddit after eight months and 26,000 miles with his vehicle, describing repeated instances of people honking and making rude hand gestures at him while driving. He praised the car's performance and its access to fast chargers but said the CEO's public image has created uncomfortable encounters that make ownership difficult.

"I just don't want to buy Rivian and think that I may regret it, or may not. Idk," he wrote.

Hostile treatment of electric vehicle drivers can slow the shift away from gas and oil. When people connect a particular brand with political debates instead of transportation, it discourages potential buyers who want cleaner vehicles without dealing with unwanted confrontations.

Critics point to pollution from making batteries or environmental concerns about extracting raw materials as reasons to dismiss EVs. Still, even vehicles with the dirtiest batteries produce less pollution over their lifetimes than gas cars.

Manufacturing batteries does require extracting substantial mineral deposits, but the dirty fuel industry pulls billions of tons of coal and oil from the ground annually, and swapping that system needs a one-time material investment for batteries that work for decades.





Reddit users who own both brands noted that Tesla's autonomous driving features remain ahead but that Rivian delivers better ride comfort and interior quality. One commenter wrote that the ideal would be Rivian hardware powered by Tesla software.

Another Redditor reported switching to a Rivian after owning a Model Y and now prefers it overall, though they admitted Tesla's software advantage. A third commenter who owns both an R1S and a Model Y said Rivian's greater dimensions offer better room for families, and with access to Tesla's charging network, worries about running out of power have dropped.

The original poster stressed that his choice has nothing to do with how the vehicle performs. He noted that he just wants to drive something that doesn't draw unwanted reactions.

