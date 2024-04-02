Tesla appeals to commercial fleets with latest Model Y configuration featuring only 2 seats — take a look inside

"An additional alternative to professional mobility, whether for the transport of goods or as an emergency vehicle."

Fantastic news has emerged for Tesla fans or business owners looking to lower operational costs with an electric vehicle.

Tesla's newly unveiled Model Y, with only two seats and ample storage space, represents a smart, cost-effective move. However, it's only available in France, where customers can benefit from a unique commercial tax break if they opt for the vehicle.

This model could save businesses money when transitioning away from diesel, as clean electric power is cheaper than dirty fuel.

"This environmentally friendly and efficient solution offers an additional alternative to professional mobility, whether for the transport of goods or as an emergency vehicle," said Clement Maguet, a senior account manager at Tesla, in a post on LinkedIn, per Teslarati.

Electrek also noted that it's unclear if Tesla will extend the two-seater Model Y elsewhere.

"I hope that Tesla expands this to other markets. It's a cool idea," said Fred Lambert, the author of the report for Electrek.

Transitioning to electric vehicles such as this two-seater Model Y not only helps in reducing planet-warming gases from road transport, which makes up 15% of all carbon dioxide pollution globally, but it also offers long-term savings and a longer vehicle lifespan.

Moreover, Tesla's commitment to innovation and reducing prices, as seen with the Model Y in Canada, isn't just beneficial for the environment. It's also unlocking new potential rebates and making the EV switch more appealing to budget-conscious customers.

There's also a buzz around social media. One Redditor commented, "This is genius…[It's] low cost, low effort, low-hanging fruit."

Another Redditor made an intelligent observation about the Model Y's look: "Effectively their version of a cargo van. Honestly it's pretty smart."

While the tax break mentioned earlier is only available for customers in France, people in the United States looking to buy a Tesla can still benefit from incentives offered by the government. Our comprehensive guide walks you through how you can earn a $7,500 tax credit and experience annual savings with a new, environmentally-friendly EV.

