Tesla raises eybrows with major change to vehicle offering in key market: 'Doesn't fill me with any confidence'

After a three-month hiatus, Tesla is now taking Model S and Model X orders in the European market, ramping up the minor refresh the company did to the models earlier this year.

The electric vehicles saw updates to battery range, exterior styling, drive stabilization, and more in June, according to Electrek. In the French market, Tesla's Model S base version starts at 109,990 euros ($128,193), while the updated Model X starts at 114,990 euros ($134,020).

Despite accolades like a place on TIME's list of Best Inventions of the 2000s, the Model S and Model X have struggled to gain traction in the broader EV market in recent years amid fierce competition.

In Europe, Electrek also noted that the company previously failed to ramp up production enough to meet order numbers. Buyers waited up to a full year to receive their cars, likely causing a steep drop in public perception for the brand.

Tesla appears to have learned from past mistakes with this launch by pausing orders for the updated models in July, ensuring it could keep delivery times short with limited supply and output.

However, Electrek isn't optimistic about the updates, writing, "The mid-cycle refresh has been considered mild and isn't likely to have a significant impact on sales."

A commenter on the article agreed, "Six-figure prices for old tech and more than enough alternatives for choice doesn't fill me with any confidence."

While Tesla's up-and-down year appears set to continue, there's no denying that EV technology will be crucial in efforts to reduce planet-warming emissions.

Unlike internal combustion engines, EVs emit zero tailpipe pollution. And though concerns over the resource-mining for their batteries have some weight, studies have shown that EVs are still a clear net positive for the environment.

In addition to benefiting the environment, EVs also save drivers money via reduced fuel and maintenance costs.

