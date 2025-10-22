Tesla's flagship sedan, the Model S, has once again cemented its legacy by earning a spot on TIME Magazine's list of the Best Inventions of the 2000s.

Originally launched in 2012, the Model S wasn't the world's first electric vehicle, but it was the one that changed how people saw them. TIME said it "proved to be a game-changing experience for electric vehicles," praising its sleek design, long range, and touchscreen-driven interface.

According to Teslarati, TIME predicted the Model S could "truly transform the car industry" upon its release. Thirteen years later, that prediction feels spot-on.

While the Model S remains a symbol of innovation, its role in Tesla's sales mix has shrunk. The company delivered 85,133 units of the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck combined in 2024, just a fraction of its 1.79 million total deliveries, according to company data.

The news comes amid a rough year for Tesla: Forbes reported in July that second-quarter revenue dropped 12% to $22.5 billion, its steepest decline in over a decade, and vehicle deliveries slid 13% year over year.

Still, Tesla appears intent on giving its earliest models a fitting sendoff. In August, the company raised prices for the Model S and Model X by $10,000. The new "Luxe Package" includes Full Self-Driving, free Supercharging, and a four-year service plan, a move some analysts described as a "last hurrah" for the aging vehicles.

Meanwhile, Tesla continues pushing affordability elsewhere. In early October, it introduced cheaper versions of the Model Y and Model 3, aiming to boost sales before the expiration of the U.S. federal EV tax credit, per the BBC.

But investors weren't thrilled; the company's stock dipped about 4% following the news, as analysts warned that Tesla's focus on autonomous tech may be distracting from its core car business.

For drivers, though, the Model S's legacy endures. Charging an EV at home remains hundreds of dollars cheaper per year than relying on public chargers, and companies like Qmerit make it easy to install Level 2 chargers with free, instant estimates for homeowners. Pairing that with solar power can drive costs even lower: EnergySage helps compare quotes from vetted local installers, so you can save up to $10,000 on going solar.

For anyone considering their next car, going electric is more accessible than ever, and as the Model S proves, it can still turn heads while helping the planet.

