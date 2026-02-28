Tesla driver furious after filming issues with $140,000 Model S: 'Absolutely horrible'

"It looks like toddlers put this together during recess."

Some things may be better to simply look at rather than get into the weeds. For a self-professed "car guy," that certainly applied to a $140,000 Tesla Model S Plaid.

They shared a video of a vehicle inspection on the r/Wellthatsucks subreddit. Going in, they indicated that they didn't want to come across as a snooty car guy nitpicking minor things.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

"I get Teslas are a touchy subject for real car enthusiasts," they declared.

Still, they admitted that the below-par build quality was inexplicable to them. That included multiple areas of the door's interior that were ill-fitting, and a wobbly frunk (or front trunk) that seemed precarious at best.

"I understand Teslas are pretty much, you know, computers, and they happen to manufacture vehicles," they continued. "But the bits and pieces don't fit, nothing is flush. It looks like toddlers put this together during recess."

To illustrate their point, they showed other flimsy parts in the trunk and the exterior of the doors. As the video closed, they exasperatedly exclaimed, "I can't!"

Unfortunately for Tesla, these sorts of concerns have long dogged their vehicles. It adds to other struggles, such as the suspension system leading to failed inspections and allegedly defective door designs that can leave drivers in a dangerous situation. Autopilot mode and Full Self-Driving are other areas where consumers allege the brand's vehicles come up short.

While the original poster's gripe was more cosmetic, it struck a chord with the Reddit community. Electric vehicles are increasingly attractive to consumers seeking to upgrade from traditional vehicles and save on fuel costs, and Tesla has a flashy line of cars and a lot of hype.

However, the sorts of issues shared by the OP and other users in the comments can definitely deter potential buyers. Fortunately, the EV market offers competitive alternatives, often at a lower price point. For drivers stuck with them, the Reddit thread was a perfect place to vent.

"Sister and her partner have a Model X — the doors never close 100%, making it absolutely horrible for your feet in winter," a user shared.

"My friend just bought a model X, paid over $100,000 and the brake lights don't even match when they light up," another commenter remarked.

A third user quipped, "Some assembly is required! All jokes aside, that must sting for the owner."

