Inspection reports reveal concerning trend in popular Tesla models — here are the details

Electric vehicles might be cleaner and cheaper to run than gas-powered cars, but a report from Finland suggests some may not be holding up as well as expected.

What's happening?

According to Yle, Finland's Transport and Communications Agency found that electric vehicles are significantly more likely to fail mandatory car inspections than other models of the same age.

Nearly half of all Tesla Model 3s in the country (49%) failed their first inspection in 2024. The Tesla Model S and Model X followed with 16% and 14% failure rates, respectively.

Inspectors told the outlet that the issue largely stems from suspension problems and the heavy weight of EV batteries, which can stress car structures not designed to carry the extra load. Other EVs, like the Kia Niro and Volvo XC40, performed much better, with failure rates of just 4%.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Why is this study concerning?

While these inspection failures don't directly mean EVs are unsafe, they raise questions about Tesla's long-term reliability. Costly repairs and failed inspections can also make electric ownership less affordable, potentially slowing adoption at a time when many drivers are considering switching from gas to electric.

The report lands amid a turbulent year for Tesla, too. In the U.K., the company's accounts filed in September 2025 revealed a $670 million decline in EV sales, a drop analysts linked to both CEO Elon Musk's political activity and mounting quality concerns.

And in the U.S., Tesla is facing a lawsuit in Texas over alleged safety defects after a Model Y caught fire following a crash.

What's being done about the problem?

Finnish regulators have not yet announced any penalties or recalls, but the findings could push automakers to reinforce EV chassis and suspension systems to handle heavier batteries.

Meanwhile, drivers looking to switch to an EV who have concerns about Tesla's inspection records have plenty of alternatives. Newer models from Kia, Hyundai, and Volvo, for example, have excellent inspection records.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.