Tesla driver stuns internet with honest take on EV experience: 'The one thing that stands out the most'

Have you ever thought about switching to an electric vehicle but don't know if you'd like it?

TikTok user David Perkins (@iamdavidperkins) thought the same way, but in a recent review of the Tesla Model S, David told viewers of the impressive driving experience.

"The one thing that stands out the most is just the seamless driving experience," David said in the video review.

Over the last few years, Tesla has implemented significant price reductions across its Model S and Model X vehicles, making EV ownership more accessible to a broader range of consumers.

These strategic price cuts are noteworthy for several reasons. The Model X is now below the $80,000 price threshold before delivery fees, allowing this model to qualify for the U.S. federal tax credit of $7,500, further reducing the effective cost for buyers.

This move not only makes Tesla's premium models more financially attainable but also aligns with the company's mission to accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.

For consumers, these price adjustments translate into more affordable options in the luxury EV market, potentially leading to increased adoption of electric vehicles.

Environmentally, a higher number of EVs on the road can contribute to reduced levels of planet-warming pollution and decreased reliance on dirty energy, supporting global efforts to mitigate rising temperatures.

Tesla's recent developments further underscore its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The company has introduced a refreshed Model 3 with enhanced features and extended range, providing consumers with improved performance and value.

Additionally, Tesla has expanded its Supercharger network, facilitating more convenient long-distance travel for EV owners.

While Tesla sales have hit what CNN called "an unprecedented slide," with speculation about whether CEO Elon Musk's political activity has contributed, the comment section under David's video still had plenty of users sharing similar experiences with Tesla from a car-buying perspective.

"A week into my new Tesla and I love it," wrote one. "I call it the Apple of EVs. It's so convenient and just easy to drive."

"Got one the other day, never going back to gas," said another.

