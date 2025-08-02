Auto experts give Tesla safety accolade with major caveat: 'Received praise'

The Tesla Model 3 has earned the top spot as Europe's safest new car in 2025. However, that doesn't mean it's all smooth sailing for the company.

As Autoblog reported, the European New Car Assessment Programme revealed that the Model 3 was at the top of its class among 19 other new cars that were tested for safety. Out of a possible 400 points, the Model 3 scored a 359.

It earned a 93% score for child occupant protection, 90% for adult occupant protection, 89% for pedestrian protection, and 87% for its safety assist systems. The scores put the electric vehicle in a comfortable position as the safest car in the class.

"Even Tesla's infamous pop-up hood design received praise for reducing injury risk during a collision with pedestrians," Autoblog wrote. Despite the Model 3 passing the safety tests with flying colors, Autoblog noted that Euro NCAP issued a warning to Tesla regarding the potential misuse of its Full Self-Driving technology.

Drivers may be susceptible to overrelying on the system, engaging in distracting behaviors, and failing to remain attentive, leading to potential safety risks. While Autopilot is designed as an advanced driver-assistance system, it is not a self-driving system. This requires a driver to keep their hands on the wheel at all times.

Because of this, Tesla has been criticized over FSD and similar features.

France's Directorate General for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs, and Fraud Control took issue with the company's promotion of its FSD capabilities, calling its marketing tactics misleading and issuing a stark warning to correct the mistake or face a hefty fine.

In addition to concerns about FSD, Tesla sales have decreased in key markets.

In addition to increased competition — which has benefited consumers by contributing to more affordable price points for the cost-effective, zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles — many have attributed this to CEO Elon Musk's political activities, which have affected public perception of the company and turned off consumers who view his politics as an extension of Tesla.

