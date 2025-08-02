  • Business Business

Auto experts give Tesla safety accolade with major caveat: 'Received praise'

A warning was attached.

by Matthew Swigonski
A warning was attached.

Photo Credit: iStock

The Tesla Model 3 has earned the top spot as Europe's safest new car in 2025. However, that doesn't mean it's all smooth sailing for the company.

As Autoblog reported, the European New Car Assessment Programme revealed that the Model 3 was at the top of its class among 19 other new cars that were tested for safety. Out of a possible 400 points, the Model 3 scored a 359.

It earned a 93% score for child occupant protection, 90% for adult occupant protection, 89% for pedestrian protection, and 87% for its safety assist systems. The scores put the electric vehicle in a comfortable position as the safest car in the class.

"Even Tesla's infamous pop-up hood design received praise for reducing injury risk during a collision with pedestrians," Autoblog wrote. Despite the Model 3 passing the safety tests with flying colors, Autoblog noted that Euro NCAP issued a warning to Tesla regarding the potential misuse of its Full Self-Driving technology.

Drivers may be susceptible to overrelying on the system, engaging in distracting behaviors, and failing to remain attentive, leading to potential safety risks. While Autopilot is designed as an advanced driver-assistance system, it is not a self-driving system. This requires a driver to keep their hands on the wheel at all times.

Because of this, Tesla has been criticized over FSD and similar features.

France's Directorate General for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs, and Fraud Control took issue with the company's promotion of its FSD capabilities, calling its marketing tactics misleading and issuing a stark warning to correct the mistake or face a hefty fine.

In addition to concerns about FSD, Tesla sales have decreased in key markets.

In addition to increased competition — which has benefited consumers by contributing to more affordable price points for the cost-effective, zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles — many have attributed this to CEO Elon Musk's political activities, which have affected public perception of the company and turned off consumers who view his politics as an extension of Tesla.

Do you think Tesla can bounce back from its recent struggles?

Yes 💯

It depends on Elon's actions 🤔

I don't think it's struggling 🤷

Nope 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x