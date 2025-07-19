Concerning videos show Tesla vehicles endangering occupants in full self-driving mode — here are the details

In the meantime, consumers who are skeptical about the company have more options than ever.

An auto review site has compiled several instances of Teslas putting their occupants in danger while in full self-driving (FSD) mode, providing consumers with a clear view of the potential risks associated with the feature.

What's happening?

FuelArc, a vehicle news and review site, shared three different clips of various Tesla models veering into oncoming traffic while in FSD, forcing the drivers to take over at the last second to avoid collisions.

Each car operated on a different version of the FSD software, highlighting persistent safety issues with Tesla's self-driving features.

Why is Tesla's safety important?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has touted the safety and effectiveness of his autonomous driving technology for years. He finally soft-launched his fleet of driverless robotaxis in Austin, Texas, earlier in June. However, riders encountered some problems. For instance, one vehicle made a wrong turn and malfunctioned when attempting to correct it.

As Tesla continues to push its self-driving features, it's important for drivers to remember that they must supervise the steering of their cars in case the FSD feature makes an error. Tesla has long advised consumers that FSD is still a hands-on feature that requires them to remain attentive to the road.

Nevertheless, a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report that examined Tesla crashes found that drivers had extreme confidence in self-driving features like Autopilot, leading them to let their guard down while behind the wheel. This can lead to devastating crashes and even fatalities.

Tesla has not been particularly transparent in its safety reports, which degrades consumer trust. This can influence the perception of electric vehicles as a whole, which is a loss for drivers — who stand to save money by switching to EVs — and the environment.

What's being done about Tesla's safety?

The future of Tesla has been called into question in recent months as the company's stock value has dipped and it continues to experience "brain drain." But as Musk prioritizes the development of FSD technology, Tesla owners should hopefully see improvements in the software.

In the meantime, consumers who are skeptical about the company have more options than ever. Many automakers have caught up to Tesla's electric vehicle technology over the past few years, giving consumers more options to explore.

