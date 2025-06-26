Tesla pulls off remarkable feat in renowned ranking index: 'Tesla continues to lead'

This sweep is a reminder of the company's long-standing advantage.

Tesla just pulled off a major feat in this year's Cars.com Made-in-America Index, with all four of its eligible vehicles taking the top four spots, Teslarati reported.

The Model 3 secured the number one position, edging out the Model Y (last year's winner), which landed in second. The Model S and Model X followed in third and fourth place, respectively.

The annual ranking, which evaluates over 400 vehicles based on factors like assembly location and parts sourcing, is a key benchmark of domestic auto production.

"Tesla continues to lead, claiming the top four spots and showcasing its commitment to domestic production," said Patrick Masterson, lead researcher for the index, per Teslarati.

This performance marks a big rise for the Model 3, which wasn't even in the top 10 last year, and shows continued improvement for the Model S and Model X. While no vehicle has yet hit 100% domestic parts content, because it's a tall order in today's global supply chain, Tesla's showing is an indicator of just how U.S.-based the EV giant's operations are.

The recognition arrives at an important time for Tesla. A recent report showed that the brand's numbers have been in decline domestically, and international markets have also shown similar downward trends.

Still, the company's domestic production remains an advantage for consumers. Tesla's stateside factories may mean shorter wait times, more accessible service, and the satisfaction of supporting American jobs. And with EVs producing zero tailpipe pollution, choosing one of these top-ranked vehicles, Tesla or not, can also help reduce harmful air pollution.

As Tesla faces growing pressure in the EV market, this sweep is a reminder of the company's long-standing advantage: its roots in American manufacturing. And for drivers, it's one more reason to feel good about going electric.

