Tesla achieves major company milestone with over 6 million units sold — see how it's transforming the auto industry

The company has taken the auto industry by storm.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla just hit a huge company milestone with over six million vehicles delivered worldwide.

Teslarati reported that including the numbers from the company's 2024 second quarter report, Tesla has now delivered 6,227,920 units since they first began production of the Model S in 2012.

The majority of the cars delivered were either the Model 3 sedan or the Model Y crossover, both of which come with the hardware needed to support Tesla's Full Self Driving rollout. If the company is successful in completing their autonomous driving system, this implies that most of their global fleet would be capable of joining the Robotaxi program in the future, Teslarati adds.

Tesla has taken the auto industry by storm, changing the game in favor of electric vehicles and offering consumers outstanding cars including the world's best-selling car of 2023 — the Model Y.

With regular upgrades like battery improvements, cost reductions, and other efforts like lower insurance fees, Tesla has made electric vehicles more reliable and economical purchases for consumers. Buying an EV has become more affordable than ever, especially with the addition of the widely available $7,500 tax credit.

Elon Musk has announced the addition of three new models which will come out later this year or early 2025, providing even more options for current and potential customers. With Tesla's next-generation platform and 'unboxed process' for production, the company intends to produce a $25,000 car according to The Verge. Teslarati predicts these forthcoming products will add to Tesla's global success and increase sales.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The many improvements to EVs over the years and recent cost reductions have made them a viable option for more people. Use of EVs helps consumers save money on gas and maintenance, while benefiting the environment by lowering harmful pollution and reducing gas-powered vehicles on the road.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.