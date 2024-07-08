Elon Musk teases several new top-secret Tesla vehicles during stockholder meeting — here's what we know

"Obviously we've got some new products that we're working on under the covers. I think these are going to be pretty special."

Elon Musk announced three new models are in the works at the Tesla annual stockholder meeting on June 13, according to InsideEVs. He kept the details quiet, showing only an illustration of the vehicles mysteriously cloaked in white sheets.

For those anxiously awaiting new models from the electric vehicle maker, we'll have to wait just a little longer. The company has said the public can expect new models in late 2024 or early 2025.

One of the masked cars appears to be a taller vehicle with a boxy shape — perhaps the commercial/passenger van Tesla teased during its Master Plan Part 3 presentation in April 2023 — while the other two models are smaller and more sleek, possibly including the compact car also alluded to during the presentation.

While Tesla fell short of its sales expectations in the first quarter of 2024, according to InsideEVs, this recent news of upcoming models might give the company the boost it needs. It's also exciting for consumers who've been on the fence about making their next vehicle an EV.

The EV market is still relatively new, and some drivers are curious but not yet convinced there's an EV out that suits their needs. These new products from one of the world's leading makers of EVs might include the solution they've been waiting for.

Tesla has made great strides recently to make EVs beneficial and accessible to more consumers. Earlier this year the company announced an acceleration in the development of more affordable vehicles, per Wired, and it also recently lowered the cost of some of its most popular models.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Tesla's ongoing work with insurance executives to lower the cost of insurance for drivers will help lower the overall Tesla ownership cost as well.

As environmentally friendly EVs become more affordable, more consumers will have the opportunity to say goodbye to their gas-powered vehicles and minimize their pollution footprint. EVs reduce our dependence on dirty fuel and lower the amount of toxic air pollution our transportation sends into the atmosphere.

Driving EVs is a helpful step toward a cleaner and safer future for us all, and with new models in the works from Tesla, we'll have more vehicle options than ever before.

Referencing the illustration of the cloaked vehicles, Musk said, per InsideEVs: "Obviously we've got some new products that we're working on under the covers. I think these are going to be pretty special."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.