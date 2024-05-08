Companies ink major deal on energy storage system: 'To ensure a stable and reliable energy grid'

Because the battery system will store this energy from wind and solar power, it will also be clean, making it safer and more sustainable.

Idaho Power and Prevalon Energy LLC are teaming up for an exciting project that will make our energy cleaner and more reliable. They're installing a new Battery Energy Storage System to keep our power steady, even when lots of people need electricity simultaneously.

According to a press release posted on CleanTechnica, the project aims to integrate over 5,000 megawatts of energy from wind and solar projects over the next 20 years. Think of it like having a backup battery for your phone when it's about to die. This project will install large, powerful storage systems for our electricity grid. This means that there will be electricity to go around when needed.

Because the battery system will store this energy from wind and solar power, it will also be clean, making it safer and more sustainable. Unlike dirty energy sources such as coal, oil, and natural gas, clean energy doesn't produce harmful carbon pollution that contributes to an overheating planet.

Additionally, the cost of renewable energy sources like solar and wind energy has significantly decreased, making clean energy not only environmentally friendly but also economically advantageous in the long run. In fact, studies show that replacing coal plants with new wind or solar power sources would be more cost-effective.

"We place high value on the partnering mindset and are looking forward to working closely with Idaho Power as they incorporate our end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solution into their long-range plans to ensure a stable and reliable energy grid for their customers," said Prevalon president and CEO Tom Cornell.

The Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform will serve as the cornerstone of Idaho Power's battery storage project, contributing significantly to its goal of providing 100% clean energy by 2045, per the release. The platform provides everything needed for storing and managing electricity, including special batteries, devices to change the electricity, and a system to control it all.

Battery energy storage technology has emerged as a critical component for a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. By storing electrical energy, particularly from renewable sources, these systems enable a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable electricity grid. They are developed to respond quickly to changes in grid demand and supply.

Integrating state-of-the-art battery energy storage technology into the grid means not only ensuring a reliable energy supply but also driving progress toward a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy system.

