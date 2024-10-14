Company launches transformative clean energy projects sweeping across Africa: 'We're providing more people with access to innovative solutions'

Bboxx's Solar Home Systems deployed in isolated and semi-urban areas will benefit residents by providing clean energy.

Bboxx, a data-driven super platform helping to tackle energy poverty across Africa, is uplifting countless lives with its innovative energy products.

Because of its contribution, it has received Gold Standard certification — awarded to clean energy projects that have a major impact on climate security, energy equity, and sustainable economic development, as reported by Renewable Energy Magazine.

So far, Bboxx has deployed clean energy solutions in Rwanda, Kenya, Nigeria, Togo, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, including solar-powered water pumps, sustainable cooking products, and residential solar systems.

As the magazine explained, Bboxx's eco-friendly cooking program uses the tech company PayGo Energy to connect residents with clean-burning cooking fuels and appliances. The pay-as-you-go technology allows customers to pay only for the energy they consume.

In addition, swapping natural gas stoves with energy-efficient propane stoves will generate annual carbon credits, which can help reduce heat-trapping gases that contribute to more extreme weather. Plus, propane produces fewer pollutants than natural gas and is less flammable, making it safer for families, per GasTec Propane.

Bboxx's Solar Home Systems deployed in isolated and semi-urban areas will benefit residents by providing clean energy to power their homes and charge electronic devices. The solar systems also help businesses, as they can continue operations even after sundown, per Renewable Energy Magazine.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The solar technology will create carbon offsets each year, contributing to up to 60,000 carbon credits annually when combined with the other projects. This equates to around 20 million tons of carbon pollution avoided and $100 million worth of carbon credits created, resulting in much cleaner air and a stronger economy across Africa.

"This Gold Standard certification solidifies Bboxx's position as a leader in decentralized clean energy, showcasing the company's dedication to innovation, social impact, and environmental stewardship, as well as meeting and surpassing the rapidly evolving expectations of our consumers," Anthony Osijo, CEO of Bboxx, told Renewable Energy Magazine.

"It's our responsibility to commit to scalability and ensure we're providing more people with access to innovative solutions, which will build the resilience of communities on top of being a significant market opportunity."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.