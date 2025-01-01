Toyota announces all-new electric SUV perfect for city driving — here's what you need to know

Each EV on the road is a step toward a future with less pollution.

Toyota is adding another electric SUV to its lineup with the Urban Cruiser EV, and it has a lot to offer. Unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show, this new model is the brand's second all-electric SUV, following the bZ4X, and serves as an unofficial successor to the gas-powered Urban Cruiser, which Toyota discontinued in 2014.

As reported by Electrek, the Urban Cruiser EV brings a fresh take on Toyota's move into the electric market, combining modern design with new technology to attract consumers looking for more sustainable options.

The Urban Cruiser features a sleek, bold design with a "hammerhead" front end and a full-length light strip across the rear. It's meant to stand out on the road, with a look Toyota calls "urban tech," designed to give the vehicle a commanding presence from all angles.

While Toyota hasn't released details on its range yet, the Urban Cruiser is expected to offer up to 250 miles with the larger battery option. Pricing is expected to start around $44,500 (£35,000), with the SUV launching in the United Kingdom by the third quarter of 2025 before expanding into other European markets.









This is part of Toyota's strategy to offer a broad range of electrified vehicles. By 2026, the company plans to have 15 zero-emission models in its lineup, including six battery-electric vehicles built on dedicated platforms. The goal is to achieve a 100% carbon dioxide reduction by 2035, contributing to Toyota's effort for carbon neutrality by 2040.

However, not everyone is convinced.

One Electrek commenter raised concerns about the pricing strategy, saying: "Why, oh why do companies such as Toyota price their vehicles just (or, appreciably) above Tesla's Model 3 & Y? They are slowing down EV adoption, most notably of their own brand."

Others echoed sentiments about the vehicle's performance, with one stating: "Underpowered from both the motors and battery. Sub-par range. Overpriced. Not looking good for a product that is months away. Toyota appears to have a problem sizing the EV market."

Someone else noted: "This represents progress over the BZ4X, I guess. A vehicle this small isn't absolutely out of the question in the North American market."

While Toyota's approach may not win over every critic, there are undeniable benefits to making the switch to an electric vehicle. EVs typically come with lower maintenance costs; fuel savings; and a quieter, smoother driving experience. Plus, they produce no tailpipe pollution, helping to reduce pollution. And while concerns over battery manufacturing and mining practices are valid, it's important to keep in mind that even with these challenges, EVs still offer much cleaner alternatives to traditional gas-powered cars.

Each EV on the road is a step toward a future with less pollution — and with each new model, including the Urban Cruiser EV, we're getting closer to that goal.

