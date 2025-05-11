  • Business Business

Tesla rebuffs speculation after viral report names potential Elon Musk replacement: 'Absolutely false'

"The board is highly confident in his ability to continue executing on the exciting growth plan ahead."

by Sam Westmoreland
"The board is highly confident in his ability to continue executing on the exciting growth plan ahead."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

The chair of Tesla's board of directors denied a report that the company was looking into candidates to replace Elon Musk as CEO, as the company navigates a trying start to 2025. 

According to The New York Times, Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm denied a Wall Street Journal report that the company had begun its search for someone to replace Musk as CEO, calling it "absolutely false." 

"The CEO of Tesla is Elon Musk and the board is highly confident in his ability to continue executing on the exciting growth plan ahead," Denholm said in a post on X. 

The original report from the Journal said that Tesla's board of directors contacted several executive search firms in late March and early April to help look for Musk's potential replacement. 

It has not been a good start to 2025 for the EV and battery manufacturer; Tesla said its profits fell 71% in the first quarter in 2025, with its revenue falling 9% in that span, and reports have indicated Musk's apparent disengagement with the company was among the causes of that dip. 

Musk acknowledged his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency took him away from his work with Tesla, although he announced in April plans to step back from that work to focus more on Tesla again. It's unclear if the board began a search before this announcement and was assuaged by his renewed commitment to doing the job.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Musk has also been politically active with far-right groups in Europe, like Germany's AfD party, which led to flagging sales in that country at a time when EV sales were booming. The company's Cybertruck has not sold well at all in recent months after a solid start, and other manufacturers of EVs have chipped away at the company's market share. 

On top of that, Tesla has faced a number of lawsuits lately, most recently for odometers that inaccurately reported mileage to help the company avoid warranty claims. 

However, it's clear that despite the turmoil, the board of directors wants to project confidence in sticking by Musk for at least the foreseeable future in the hopes he can get the company's bottom line back on track. 

What do you think of Tesla and Elon Musk?

Elon is the man 🥰

Love the company; hate the CEO 🚗

I'm not a fan of either 🙅

I don't have an opinion 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x