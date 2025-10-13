Tesla announces bold new offer to entice buyers: 'Act now for the best deal'

Tesla is now offering a $6,500 lease credit to offset the loss of the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, which was terminated by the Trump administration, Teslarati reported.

"Now is the best time to buy a Tesla," said an X user in response to a post by Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt). "Prices are rising, so act now for the best deal."

NEWS: Tesla has increased lease pricing for the Model Y and Model 3 in the U.S. by up to 11%, but Tesla has also introduced a $6,500 lease credit to help offset the loss of the EV credit.



"Monthly lease payment already includes the $6,500 Tesla lease credit, which is subject to… pic.twitter.com/NyHV1VBH3x — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 1, 2025

The lease credit coincided with the expiration of the EV tax credit.

The credit is automatically offered on Tesla's website, and the quoted monthly payment amount reflects the discount. The company said that the lease credit is subject to change or end at any time.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

In an apparent attempt to compensate for the profit loss from the lease credit, Tesla increased the prices of the Model 3 and Model Y by up to 11%.

The tax credit made switching to an EV more affordable for many who could not otherwise justify the purchase. Therefore, the hope in offering a lease credit is to create a similar enticement for potential Tesla leasers.

Although EVs can be initially more costly than gas-powered vehicles, over time, EV owners save money by eliminating the need to purchase fuel and enjoy lower maintenance costs.

Charging an EV at home adds to the lower cost of ownership, as it is significantly cheaper than using a public charging station, resulting in hundreds of dollars in savings annually. Qmerit is helping homeowners interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers by providing free, instant installation estimates.

EV drivers can save even more money by installing solar panels and using sustainable energy to charge their vehicles, which is cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid for power. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Although the EV tax credit has expired, there are still ways to save money when purchasing or leasing an EV. Tesla's lease credit may help more widespread adoption of electric vehicles, which would greatly benefit the environment. As more gas-powered vehicles are replaced with EVs, the less air pollution from vehicles is released into the environment.

Which of these factors will be most important to you when you make your next car purchase? Cost 💰 Performance 💪 Appearance 😎 Environmental impact 🌎 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Commenters on the X post shared their opinions.

"This is the craziest market (fastest shifting) I've ever seen in my life," one said.

"Tesla's making moves," said another.

"Smart move to keep EVs attractive despite changes," offered one more.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



