Tesla partners with manufacturer on development of revolutionary solution to reduce cost of rooftop solar — here's how it works

Tesla is partnering with solar mount manufacturer IronRidge to help cut the cost of rooftop solar systems.

Using Tesla equipment, IronRidge's XR Flush Mount System will no longer require the use of module-level power electronics, which subsequently will reduce the service, material, and installation costs of solar equipment, according to Electrek.

However, they'll still be able to utilize rapid shutdown systems, which are vital safety requirements that quickly de-power solar systems in the event of an emergency, according to EnergySage.

Though module-level power electronics do have some advantages, some see them as undesirable because of their costliness compared to other systems, as well as the difficulty of replacing their microinverters — and that's not to mention that the system needs an internet connection at all times, according to SolarHybrid.

When combined with Tesla's Mid-Circuit Interrupter, the XR Flush was approved for UL 3741 certification. The company said that the move will "dramatically lower component count, leading to higher reliability and reduced service costs," per Electrek. The XR Flush can be combined with the Tesla MCI-1 SID (string isolation device) along with Tesla's Powerwall+, Powerwall 3 Power Conversion System, or PV Inverter.

Making solar energy more affordable for everyday customers is an essential step in our journey toward a greener future — and it helps consumers save money on their electric bills, too.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Tesla has a number of initiatives that make green energy more accessible in people's homes. The Battery Booster program in Australia, Powerwall systems, and Solar Roof systems can all help homeowners use clean energy and save money in the long run.

Electrek commenters seemed thrilled about the IronRidge update.

"This is actually a great deal. MLPEs add about $0.20-0.30/W to the installed cost, although full racks are likely a $0.10/W premium over the mini-racks. I am [curious] what the UL3741 listing means — it kind of sounds like it is shorting the half-string to the racks and using them as a heat dissipation mechanism," one user wrote.

"Now we're cookin' — Tesla the Energy Company. Clarity at last!" another user said.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.