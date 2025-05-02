Tesla hits major milestone despite turbulent times for the brand: 'People are lining up outside the Tesla store'

Despite Tesla's short-term headwinds, EV sales across the board are on the rise.

In a win for consumers and the environment, the global shift toward electric vehicles has taken another significant step forward. Tesla has shipped over 3,000 Shanghai-built Model Y SUVs to buyers in Australia, GearMusk reported.

The April shipment marked a milestone for Tesla's China-based Gigafactory, which had to undergo significant changes to produce the new Model Y and is central to Tesla's strategy for delivering its EVs to Asia-Pacific markets.

With preorders for the new Model Y having opened in Australia just under four months ago, purchasers are eagerly awaiting their new all-electric SUVs. As previously anticipated, the pre-purchased vehicles are slated for delivery dates extending from mid-May into June of 2025, with some customers already receiving vehicle identification numbers for their new Teslas, according to The Driven.

The shipment comes at a turbulent time for Tesla, with its year-over-year sales and profits having plummeted in the first quarter of 2025, as many have reportedly turned away from the brand in response to CEO Elon Musk's political activities. Despite delivering nearly 337,000 vehicles globally from January through March, the company's net income declined 71% from the same period in 2024, TechCrunch reported.

However, Tesla's recent sales slump and financial struggles have done little to dampen the enthusiasm of the EV company's die-hard fans, many of whom reside Down Under.

"Excited to be receiving the launch edition Model Y as our first Tesla in the coming month," one user posted to Facebook's Tesla Owners Australia group on April 20.

A commenter on The Driven's report stated, "TMC forum & X reporting that people are lining up outside the Tesla store to test drive."

Beyond Tesla's recent challenges, the adoption of EVs more broadly continues to gain momentum, a significant boon for efforts to reduce global planet-warming pollution.

BloombergNEF predicted that sales of passenger EVs would grow to more than 30 million annually by 2027, with the potential to reach 73 million per year by 2040. Promisingly, the publication anticipates that consumer demand, rather than government policy initiatives, will be the major driver of future growth in EV markets.

"As technology for electrification continues to improve, and battery prices fall, adoption moves from being policy-driven to being driven by consumer demand across all markets," BloombergNEF predicted.

Despite Tesla's short-term headwinds, EV sales across the board are on the rise. Exciting new technological advances continue to make electric vehicles more efficient, more practical, and more affordable, which is good news for consumers and the environment alike.

