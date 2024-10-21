  • Business Business

Tesla makes bold and innovative move to slash the cost of its electric vehicle production: 'Unboxed process'

Tesla's first 'unboxed' assembly line is currently being built at the company's Gigafactory Texas in Austin.

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: Tesla

In its aim to make electric vehicles cheaper, Tesla has revealed an innovative new manufacturing process that Tesla is calling its "Unboxed Process."

As reported by Electrek, the "unboxed" EV manufacturing process has been included in a new patent application for Tesla's upcoming Robotaxi, and the idea behind it is that the company will be able to work on individual sections of the car before bringing it together for final assembly. 

This differs from more traditional car production, which moves the entire vehicle down an assembly line, undergoing various stages of assembly until the final product is completed. By making the process more modular, Tesla could significantly streamline the manufacturing process, reducing the cost of production.

Tesla's first "unboxed" assembly line is currently being built at the company's Gigafactory Texas in Austin.

This announcement is the latest in a string of announcements from Tesla, as the company strives to introduce innovative ideas to make EVs cheaper. Earlier in the year, Tesla announced its new in-house lithium refinery outside of Corpus Christi, Texas, as well as patents for a home wireless charging station, which could make it so much easier to charge an EV at home.

Innovative ideas like these could make it more affordable to own an EV

More people are choosing to make the switch because the cars are cheaper to own and run in the long term. Going electric means drivers can skip expensive trips to the gas pump, generating big savings in the long run. A 2020 consumer report found that EV drivers tend to spend 60% less on fuel costs per year compared to those driving gas-powered cars.

Transportation is responsible for a considerable chunk of the world's gas pollution, which is trapping heat and causing the planet to warm up. Several countries have introduced incentives to make owning an EV easier in the hope that we can bring down the amount of pollution produced and prevent Earth from warming further. 

