Tesla files plans for massive 'ecological paradise' in Texas

GFTX Riverfront Eco-Park has been on the table since July 2020.

Tesla is looking to massively enlarge its industrial footprint, but its plans at Giga Texas include a huge natural area.

Electrek broke down the proposed additions that feature what Elon Musk has previously referred to as an "ecological paradise." The Travis County Fire Marshal received the permit application on March 13, per The Real Deal.

GFTX Riverfront Eco-Park has been on the table since July 2020. In Tesla's 2024 annual report to the county, the company outlined ambitious targets, such as 25 miles of walking trails and nearly 4 miles of direct access to the Colorado River.

The plans also include 53 areas of new wetlands to protect against floods, eight wildlife corridors, and nearly 300 acres of preserved waterfront natural areas. Other suggested moves include planting 3,000 trees annually, and building amenities such as a sports complex, boardwalk, orchard, fishing areas, and a playground.

Electrek noted that the plans include its $25 billion Terafab project — a semiconductor fabrication venture between Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI.

It mostly sounds good on paper, but Electrek pointed out that this vision has remained largely unchanged over the past six years. Tesla said in 2023 it had seeded 46 acres, but that is a small fraction of the full scope.

In 2024, Tesla went the other way, leveraging state legislation to exempt its projects from complying with Austin's environmental standards. That certainly isn't encouraging news for a project meant to serve nature and nearby residents.

There is no timeline for when all the work will be done. That's a shame for the county, as well as the 20,000 households that Tesla said will benefit from the project.

Commenters were similarly dubious of Tesla's follow-through on the park.

"Watching Tesla over the past couple of years feels like looking at a toddler in a toy store," one skeptic wrote.

"Talk is cheap," another suggested. "Six years with nothing to show."

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