Tesla taking drastic steps to ease concerns over ‘gigacasted’ EVs: ‘[That] could add to the cost of operation’

Tesla seems to be plugged in to concerns about how its unique “Gigacasting” electric vehicle production process will impact repair and insurance costs.

That’s because the company is investing in research and development to ease fears coming from consumers and others in the industry about parts made on its “Giga Presses,” per a report from Electrek.

“Giga” is a term Tesla uses for a lot of its processes. EVs are made, for example, in Gigafactories around the world.

The process — molding key parts of an EV in one piece — has cut “related” costs for Model Y production by 40% at Tesla’s Shanghai plant, according to Reuters. The technique uses up to 9,000-ton presses that shape aluminum into vehicle body parts.

It reduces the number of individual components that typically have to be welded together. However, a key concern among those interested in the tech is the “unknown” regarding repairs to damaged Giga Pressed pieces after accidents, per Autocar.

Reuters sums up the fear well: “Cars with body sections cast into single pieces could also be harder or more expensive to repair after an accident. That could add to the cost of operation for EVs.”

The process, however, has clear pros in addition to cost savings.

By using Giga Press tech on the Model 3, Reuters reports that Tesla was able to give 600 robots pink slips, streamlining automated manufacturing and cutting the vehicle’s weight.

It’s an enticing possibility for other brands, as Toyota and General Motors are among companies investing in similar tech.

Electrek cited reports that Tesla is working with U.K. automotive industry risk analysis firm Thatcham Research to test its Giga Pressed EV underbodies.

That’s, perhaps, confirmation that the EV giant isn’t deaf to worries about repair costs.

Tesla has sold the second-most number (more than 888,000) of EVs worldwide during the first half of 2023, according to data collector Statista. China-based BYD leads the way at nearly 1.2 million.

Consumers will learn more as the EVs log miles.

“Whether and to what extent insurance rates for gigacasting cars will increase will only become clear, however, when sufficient numbers are on the road and involved in accidents,” Alex (@alex_avoigt) — who has been following the news — posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

