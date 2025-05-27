Tesla announces long-awaited fix to in-car feature after backlash from drivers: 'Was much needed'

It's unclear how long the update was in the works or why it was finally implemented.

While full self-driving mode may drastically change driving for many in the near future, current iterations have come with their fair share of bugs. Luckily for Tesla owners, one frustrating feature appears to be a thing of the past.

Tesla's "Full Self-Driving (Supervised)" mode monitors eye movements and a driver's overall attentiveness using an onboard camera that faces the driver. This system helps ensure that the driver is paying attention to the road and can trigger alerts if it detects that the driver is looking at their phone or another distraction.

Despite the intention to improve driver safety, many Tesla owners complained that the alert system was too sensitive. FSD has been noted to trigger a warning for perceived infractions when a driver is making slight adjustments to controls inside the car.

As noted by Joey Klender of Teslarati, this became an annoyance when operating the vehicle at times. "In my experience, FSD nudged me to pay attention to the road when I was adjusting the speed offset, which gives the vehicle permission to travel over the speed limit by a percentage," he wrote.

After considering the growing number of driver complaints, Tesla updated its cabin camera to address the issue. The update has reportedly been made available to owners of vehicles with Hardware 4, Tesla's autopilot system.

Ashok Elluswamy, vice president of AI software at Tesla, posted on X, confirming the long-awaited fix. "Was much needed," Elluswamy wrote. It's unclear how long the update was in the works or why it was finally implemented.

So far this year, Tesla has faced an increasing amount of adversity. The company revealed disappointing sales numbers in its first-quarter earnings report amid widespread protests around the globe. Tesla has been met with harsh criticisms of CEO Elon Musk's involvement with the U.S. government, most notably the Department of Government Efficiency.

Although Tesla has struggled to sell its cars in recent months, used electric vehicle sales have continued to increase. Combined with low maintenance costs and a much lower impact on the environment, now may be the best time to switch to an EV.

You could also save a bundle of money by installing solar panels on your home to charge your EV instead of using public charging stations. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from well-reviewed local installers and can save you up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.