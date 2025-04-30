Tesla insider reveals exclusive details about major update to critical feature: 'Significantly smaller'

The system is likely going to be crucial for Tesla's larger plans.

A Tesla observer and hacker has shared details on the electric vehicle manufacturer's self-driving mode updates and why some of its cars might have different features available than others.

According to Not A Tesla App, Tesla's FSD self-driving application has some stark differences between V13 featured in HW-4-equipped vehicles (hardware in the newest Teslas) and V12.6 featured in HW-3, which is found in older models.

Essentially, HW-3 vehicles haven't gotten the latest update to the self-driving software because they simply don't have the room or processing power to handle it. According to Not a Tesla App, based on the assessment of green (@greentheonly), the HW-3 system for V12.6 runs a total of 4.3 gigabytes on its computer's two nodes, "which is significantly smaller than the footprint of V13."

The reason for this is the neural network system for V13. According to the news outlet, it is significantly larger than anything Tesla has created before and designed to give self-driving mode a more human-feeling, smoother driving experience than what the V12 system offers.

This doesn't quite mean HW3-equipped cars are obsolete; in fact, Not A Tesla App says the company is working on future updates for the older models so they can continue to function.

According to the website, the larger neural network is likely going to be crucial for Tesla's plan to unveil unsupervised self-driving vehicles in Austin, Texas, in June using the HW-4 system. While there are concerns that further updates to the technology may exceed the boundaries of what HW-4 is capable of, it appears that it can handle what V13 is throwing at it.

With the promised release of its robotaxi, Tesla is making a harder push than ever in the self-driving space, and it's clear that V13's improved neural networks are a big step in the process.

Ultimately, these updates will mean smoother self-driving rides for consumers and bring the company one step closer to releasing unsupervised autonomous cars for transit in the coming months and years.

If Tesla has a successful rollout, it could once again spark excitement for a brand that has failed to live up to many of its promises. The automaker's net income experienced a steep drop in Q1 of 2025, dipping 71% year over year.

CEO Elon Musk's political involvement and actions as a special adviser in the federal government have damaged brand trust for many consumers. Additionally, a slew of other automakers have turned up the heat on Tesla by introducing their own EVs to market, giving consumers searching for a more eco- and budget-friendly vehicle more options than ever.

