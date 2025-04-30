  • Business Business

Tesla insider reveals exclusive details about major update to critical feature: 'Significantly smaller'

The system is likely going to be crucial for Tesla's larger plans.

by Sam Westmoreland
The system is likely going to be crucial for Tesla's larger plans.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Tesla observer and hacker has shared details on the electric vehicle manufacturer's self-driving mode updates and why some of its cars might have different features available than others. 

According to Not A Tesla App, Tesla's FSD self-driving application has some stark differences between V13 featured in HW-4-equipped vehicles (hardware in the newest Teslas) and V12.6 featured in HW-3, which is found in older models. 

Essentially, HW-3 vehicles haven't gotten the latest update to the self-driving software because they simply don't have the room or processing power to handle it. According to Not a Tesla App, based on the assessment of green (@greentheonly), the HW-3 system for V12.6 runs a total of 4.3 gigabytes on its computer's two nodes, "which is significantly smaller than the footprint of V13."

The reason for this is the neural network system for V13. According to the news outlet, it is significantly larger than anything Tesla has created before and designed to give self-driving mode a more human-feeling, smoother driving experience than what the V12 system offers. 

This doesn't quite mean HW3-equipped cars are obsolete; in fact, Not A Tesla App says the company is working on future updates for the older models so they can continue to function. 

According to the website, the larger neural network is likely going to be crucial for Tesla's plan to unveil unsupervised self-driving vehicles in Austin, Texas, in June using the HW-4 system. While there are concerns that further updates to the technology may exceed the boundaries of what HW-4 is capable of, it appears that it can handle what V13 is throwing at it. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

With the promised release of its robotaxi, Tesla is making a harder push than ever in the self-driving space, and it's clear that V13's improved neural networks are a big step in the process. 

Ultimately, these updates will mean smoother self-driving rides for consumers and bring the company one step closer to releasing unsupervised autonomous cars for transit in the coming months and years. 

If Tesla has a successful rollout, it could once again spark excitement for a brand that has failed to live up to many of its promises. The automaker's net income experienced a steep drop in Q1 of 2025, dipping 71% year over year. 

CEO Elon Musk's political involvement and actions as a special adviser in the federal government have damaged brand trust for many consumers. Additionally, a slew of other automakers have turned up the heat on Tesla by introducing their own EVs to market, giving consumers searching for a more eco- and budget-friendly vehicle more options than ever.  

If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

Making it look better 🌱

Saving money on water and maintenance 💰

Helping pollinators 🐝

No way I ever get rid of my lawn 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x